Lenovo's Sleek 510s All-in-One Takes Aim at iMacs

LAS VEGAS — If you mistook Lenovo's new Ideacentre 510S all-in-one for a monitor or small TV, we wouldn't blame you. The company's latest all-in-one desktop is its sleekest yet, with a few neat features to complement its striking, practically borderless design. Look for it in June, starting at $699.

The 510S's shiny aluminum aesthetic rivals Apple's iMac in the looks department, housing a crisp 23-inch, 1080p touch display within a barely-there 7.2-millimeter bezel. The display looked impressive up close, offering rich colors and preserving the finer details of a photo of someone running along a beach.



The PC packs a clever hide-away port section below the display, allowing you to access its webcam, microphones and two USB 3.0 ports without having to reach around the back of the PC.

To pop this section out, all I had to do was apply some pressure to it; putting it away was just as easy. While it might seem odd for an all-in-one to have its webcam below the display, I didn't mind the trade-off in favor of the 510S' extra sleekness. I especially appreciated being able to pull up some USB ports in the front — far too many all-in-ones force you to reach around to the back to plug stuff in.

Even with such a svelte frame, the 510S can be outfitted with some pretty powerful components. The all-in-one allows for up to the latest 6th-gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, an Nvidia GT930A graphics card and as much as 1TB of storage with a 256GB SSD.

Overall, those looking for an attractive, entertainment-friendly all-in-one should find plenty to like about the 510S, especially at its inviting starting price of $699. We look forward to seeing how it holds up during day-to-day use when it launches this summer.

