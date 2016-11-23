iPhone 8 Will Be All Glass, Support Wireless Charging (Report)

If the latest report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may switch from metal to glass for the iPhone 8 in order to support wireless charging.





According to the note acquired by MacRumors, it's possible (as we've seen in other phones) to wirelessly charge through a metal chassis. But, according to the note, metal limits frequencies and can slow down charging.

This wouldn't be the first glass iPhone — the 4 and 4s both had slick glass backs, although they were known for cracking when dropped. Around the Apple rumor mill, it's been suspected for a long time that Apple design lead Jony Ive has wanted to make an iPhone that looks like a sheet of glass.



Kuo is unsure whether or not every phone would be bundled with a wireless charger. He also predicts that the phone will come in two sizes, 4.7 and 5.5-inches. There have also been constant rumors about OLED displays, though recent reports suggest that supply chain restrictions may limit that to just the larger phone.

We have a long time to go until the iPhone 8, which will likely release next fall, assuming Apple maintains its normal pattern of yearly releases.

[via MacRumors]