HyperX Cloud Flight Review: Great Sound, World-Class Comfort

HyperX has long made some of the best gaming headsets around when it comes to wired sets, but can it compete in the demanding wireless arena? If the $159 Cloud Flight is anything to go by, the answer is an emphatic yes.

HyperX's wireless headset debut features the rich audio quality and best-in-class comfort that the company's cans are known for, all wrapped up in a lightweight package that has long battery life and plug-and-play compatibility with both PS4 and PC devices. The Flight isn't the most stylish or feature-rich headset in its price range, but it just might be the coziest.

Simple Design, World-Class Comfort

Despite being HyperX's highest-end headset, the Cloud Flight touts a pretty basic design that favors function over form. The Cloud Flight has a simple black plastic construction, accentuated only by small red wires on the sides, as well as a light-up HyperX logo on each ear cup.

With a quick tap of the power button, you can toggle the red LED lights to glow without blinking, pulsate in and out or remain off to conserve battery life. I still don't quite get the point of external ear cup lighting, but I suppose it'll help you stand out on a stream or at a tournament. If lightingis your thing, it's worth noting that the Razer ManO'War and SteelSeries Arctis 5 offer more robust RGB customization.

The Flight's power button, micro USB charging port, 3.5-mm jack for wired audio and removable microphone all rest on the left ear cup, while the volume knob sits on the right. You can mute the mic by simply pressing in the left ear cup, which I found to be a nice touch.

The Cloud Flight is generally well-designed, but it does look remarkably bland, considering that cheaper HyperX headsets such as the $99 Cloud Alpha and $129 Cloud Revolver feature woven headbands and premium-looking metal frames. However, once I put the Flight on, those performance trade-offs proved more than worthwhile.

The Cloud Flight is fittingly named; I barely noticed its incredibly lightweight, 10.5-ounce frame while gaming or working. (For comparison's sake, the Arctis 7 is about 10 ounces; the ManO'War, a heavier 11.7.) Combine that with HyperX's signature faux-leather, memory foam ear cups, and you have quite possibly the comfiest headset in the company's arsenal — and that's saying a lot. Plus, unlike most other HyperX headsets, the Cloud Flight's ear cups swivel side to side, making them more suited to travel.

Gaming Performance

The Cloud Flight offered balanced, immersive sound, whether I was battling it out in multiplayer games or getting lost in solo adventures.

HyperX's headset made an excellent companion to the visceral superhero brawling of Injustice 2. Everything from the highs of Robin's sharp sword slices, to the deep lows of Superman slamming an opponent to the ground sounded rich and satisfying. Tiny details, such as the subtle clank of Batman's boots during the game's intro sequence, came through clearly.

The Cloud Flight proved just as essential during a few heated multiplayer rounds of Call of Duty: WWII. I could easily pinpoint where enemy footsteps and gunfire were coming from, and my grenade explosions and rifle shots sounded incredibly punchy.

When I switched gears to the more atmospheric action of Rise of the Tomb Raider, I was thoroughly immersed in the game's stunning Syrian tombs. Small environmental details such as waterfalls, birds and insects came through as clearly as big noises, such as gunshots and explosions, making it easy to get lost in Lara's adventure.

Microphone and Compatibility

The Cloud Flight's removable microphone is one of the best I've tested at this price range. My voice recordings came through cleanly and crisply, with minimal fuzziness and barely any background noise. It's a great fit for multiplayer sessions and casual Twitch streams, though you might want something more high end for a podcast or professional broadcast.

The Flight's wireless USB dongle worked instantly and flawlessly with both my PS4 and PC, and held a wireless signal whether I was a few feet away on my couch or walking roughly 30 feet away, in my office. The headset also includes a 3.5-mm analog cable for use with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, though you won't be able to use the microphone or LED lighting in analog mode.

The Cloud Flight has no customization software, so don't expect to fine-tune any audio presets from your PC. While this might be a bummer for tinkerers, I'm personally a fan of the headset's plug-and-play simplicity.

Battery Life

The Cloud Flight promises 30 hours of battery life with the LED lights off, 18 hours in breathing LED mode and 13 hours with the lights constantly on. So far, this has lined up with my experience. After about a week of using the Flight on and off with the LED lights fully on, I've yet to even get a low-battery signal.

Bottom Line

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a fantastic, no-frills wireless headset, delivering great sound, a crisp mic and long battery life, with one of the lightest and most comfortable designs out there. However, if style and features are a big concern, you might want to consider some alternatives before you take the plunge.

The $149 Logitech G533 offers incredibly robust sound customization, but it's built primarily for PCs and lacks an analog audio option. The $149 SteelSeries Arctis 7 is similarly tweakable, works both wired and wirelessly, and has a more unassuming design that you can wear in public. Still, if you're seeking a simple, plug-and-play wireless headset for your PS4 and PC, the Cloud Flight is one of the coziest and longest-lasting options you can buy.



