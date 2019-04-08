Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Going on Sale in June (Report)

According to a new report from GizmoChina, the Huawei Mate X foldable phone will be available for purchase in June — allegedly starting at $2,580.

However, the store listing that had been spotted on the Chinese retail site Vmall seems to have been taken down.

(Image credit: Huawei)

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will start selling later this month with $1,980 price tag. Both phones share technical problems typical of first generation products, like glitches in the interface and a slight but visible crease on their foldable screens.

Huawei’s new 5G-enabled phone is powered by a Kirin 980 chipset running on 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — expandable to 768GB using one of the two SIM trays and Huawei’s NM storage card.

(Image credit: VMall)

The phone has two batteries for a combined 4,500mAH capacity, which you can feed using the company’s 55W SuperCharge technology, capable of filling the device from zero to 85 percent in 30 minutes.

It unfolds into an 8-inch 2480 x 2200-pixel tablet. When you fold it, both the front and the back of the phone have operative screens that activate depending on the side you are viewing. This will enable Mate X owners to use the phone’s main three-sensor camera, co-developed with Leica as usual with Huawei phones —to take very high quality selfies.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Critics have argued that these phones may have durability problems, although Huawei seems to have the lead with the best implementation so far of the foldable phone idea.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though the Mate X will be sold in the U.S. due to the ongoing tensions between Huawei and the U.S. government.