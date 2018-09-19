Here's What the Original iPhone X Costs Now

When Apple debuted the iPhone X in 2017, it called it the future of the iPhone. That future became a little pricier this month as Apple replaced the original X with new models — the $999 iPhone XS and the $1,099 iPhone XS Max.

Apple also broke tradition and rather than drop the iPhone X's price, it unceremoniously wiped the 10th anniversary iPhone from its lineup. Instead, the company chose to slash the prices of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Fortunately, carriers are picking up Apple's slack, as many have lowered the price of the iPhone X. So if you want a new iPhone, but don't want to drop a grand in the process, here's where the iPhone X landscape currently stands.

AT&T

AT&T customers can get the original iPhone X for $899.99 ($30/month over 30 months). Currently, AT&T is offering a BOGO discount when you buy two iPhones. However, the deal requires opening a new line of service and the maximum BOGO credit you'll receive for your second iPhone is $699.99.

Sprint

Sprint is slashing $100 off the cost of the iPhone X, which drops its price to $899.99 ($37.50/month over an 18-month lease). However, the carrier is also offering the iPhone XS for free and the iPhone XS Max for $4.17/month under the same lease plan, so you're actually better off opting for the new iPhones at Sprint.

T-Mobile

At the UnCarrier Network, the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all come with a $30/month installment plan, so at first glance it may seem like the new iPhones are the better bargain. However, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max require a $279.99 and $379.99 down payment, respectively. The iPhone X, which is being offered for $899.99, only requires a $179.99 down payment. It's far from cheap, but if you opt for the iPhone X you'll save $100 on both the full price of the phone and on T-Mobile's required down payment.

Verizon

Like the competition, Verizon has dropped the price of the iPhone X to $899.99 ($37.49/month over 24 months). The carrier is currently offering a $700 credit if you purchase two iPhones. Alternatively, you can get a minimum $100 trade-in credit toward your iPhone X if you trade-in select iPhone or Android phones including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is honoring the same iPhone X deals and prices you'll find at Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. In addition, trade-in your iPhone 7 (or newer iPhone) and you'll get up to a $275 Best Buy gift card.