Act Fast: Google Home Hub Now Just $74

Google's Home Hub is a smart display designed to give you control of your smart home.

For a limited time, Rakuten has the Google Home Hub on sale for $73.95 via coupon code "PRO13". That's $75 off and one of the best smart home deals we've seen. In fact, it even undercuts Google's current sale price for the Home Hub by $55.

The Google Assistant-powered Home Hub features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather. However, because of its small size, it's best used as a control center for your other smart home devices. You can do that by using the hub's Home View screen. This feature lets you control smart devices from different brands on one screen without having to switch between multiple apps on your phone or tablet.

Home Hub also lets you play music from YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora, but keep in mind that it has a single 1.6-inch speaker, so its audio isn't as loud as that of the Echo Show, which has dual 2-inch drivers.

If you need an extra hub, Rakuten also offers the Google Home Hub (2-Pack) for $144.95 via coupon "PRO25" ($153 off).

Both deals end on April 21 at 11:59pm.