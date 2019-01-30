Here's How Big the Galaxy S10's Battery Will Be

Samsung typically has big battery plans for whatever flagship phone it's rolling out, and the Galaxy S10 should be no different when it debuts next month. Just how big those battery plans are is becoming clearer a few weeks before the S10's expected Feb. 20 debut.

Nashville Chatter this week spotted regulatory filings in Brazil that reveal the size of the batteries for the three Galaxy S10 models expected to be unveiled in February. Those certificates, issued by Brazilian telecom agency Anatel, list phones with batteries that are 3,000 mAh, 3,300 mAh and 4,000 mAh.

Samsung is widely expected to release a trio of models when it launches the S10 — a Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly join the S10 and S10+ in this year's lineup. And Nashville Chatter reports that the info posted on Anatel corresponds to the model numbers for the three phones, with the S10 Lite getting the smaller 3,000 mAh battery, and the 4,000 mAh power pack showing up in the S10+.





Those battery sizes don't match what previous rumors have had to say about Samsung's power plans for the S10 lineup. While other sources have agreed that the the S10+ is likely to have a 4,000 mAh battery, the S10 Lite and S10 had been rumored to get 3,100 mAh and 3,500 mAh power packs, respectively.

The Nashville Chatter report could carry more weight as it's citing information from a regulatory agency as opposed to leaks. And a 3,300 mAh battery in the Galaxy S10 would still be an upgrade from the 3,000 mAh battery Samsung included with the Galaxy S9. The S9+ offered a 3,500 mAh power pack, so a 4,000 mAh battery in the S10+ would also be a step up.



Battery size won't be the only notable thing about the Galaxy S10's power management features. Previous rumors about the phone suggest that Samsung's next flagship will support 25W charging, which should power up the handset much faster than the current 15W charging allows.

Nashville Chatter's report only covers three of the rumored Galaxy S10 models. Samsung is reportedly also developing a range-topping version of the S10 that would offer 5G connectivity, among other high-end features. That model could be in line for a 5,000 mAh battery, though that rumor is again based on leaks and not regulatory filings.

The fact that the range-topping model is MIA from the regulatory filings just spotted by Nashville Chatter would be in line with the rumor that Samsung is going to release its 5G phone later in the first half of 2019. We'll know for sure what's going on come Feb. 20 at Samsung's next unpacked event.