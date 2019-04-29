Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e Specs: Here's What You Get

Update April 29: Check out our reviews of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus and find out how you can pre-order the Galaxy S10 5G.



After months of leaks and a big Feb. 20 launch event, the Galaxy S10 has finally landed in stores. Make that three Galaxy S10 phones. Here's how they stack up.

In addition to the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung is selling an entry-level model, the 5.8-inch Galaxy s10e. We've now tested all three phones, and you can read our reviews of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. We can even tell you which phone is best for which users and how this year's Galaxy S10 differs from the S9.

But if you just want a quick rundown of the specs for Samsung's new phone lineup, this is the place to be. Here's a rundown of the specs for the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e. We've also added the Galaxy S10 5G to our comparison table, now that Samsung's 5G-ready phone is about to ship.

Galaxy S10 Tech Specs

Model

Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10 5G

Starting Price

$749 $899

$999

$1,299

Screen Size (Resolution)

5.8-inch Flat AMOLED (2160 x 1080) 6.1-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440)

6.4-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440) 6.7-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440)

CPU

Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855

RAM

6GB/8GB 8GB

8GB/12GB

8GB

Storage

128GB/256GB 128GB, 512GB

128GB, 512GB/1TB

256GB/512GB

MicroSD?

Yes (Up to 512GB) Yes (Up to 512GB)

Yes (Up to 512GB) No

Rear Camera

16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4);

hQVGA 3D depth sensor Front Camera

10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9) 10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9)

10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9), 8-MP depth-sensing (f/2.2)

10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9), hQVGA 3D depth sensor Fingerprint Sensor

Side-mounted sensor In-display ultrasonic

In-display ultrasonic In-display ultrasonic Battery

3,100 mAh 3,400 mAh

4,100 mAh

4,500 mAh

Battery Life (Hrs:Mins)

9:41

10:19

12:35

Not yet tested

Size

5.6 x 2.75 x 0.3 inches 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 2.91 x 0.3 inches 6.4 x 3.04 x 0.3 inches

Weight

5.3 ounces 5.5 ounces

6.17 ounces

6.98 ounces

Colors

Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Canary Yellow Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green

Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Ceramic White, Ceramic Black Majestic Black, Crown Silver



What are the biggest differences between the Galaxy S10 models?

At first glance, it's pretty apparent where the new S10 models differ: They're all different sizes. The S10 Plus is the biggest of the bunch at 6.2 x 2.91 x 0.3 inches, while the S10e is a relatively compact 5.6 x 2.75 x 0.3 inches. The S10 fits right between them at 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.3 inches.

The sizes of the models vary to house the different sized screens. But those differences go beyond size — the S10e only offers Full HD+ resolution compared to the wide quad HD+ resolutions on the S10 and S10 Plus displays. Additionally, the S10e's panel is flat instead of curved like the other two models.

Samsung made those concessions to get a lower price tag for the Galaxy S10e, which starts at $749. The S10e also foregoes the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that lives under the display on the $899 S10 and $999 S10 Plus; instead, the S10e's fingerprint reader can be found on the power button on the side of the phone.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Cameras: What You Need To Know

The S10e sacrifices one other feature that you'll find on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus — a third rear camera. A 12-megapixel telephoto lens joins the 12-MP main shooter and 16-MP ultrawide lens on the S10 and S10 Plus. The S10e skips the telephoto lens for a dual camera setup.

There's one camera difference between the S10 and S10 Plus. The larger of Samsung's new phones adds a second front camera, with an 8-MP depth-sensing lens joining the 10-MP dual-pixel selfie cam found on the other models.

Finally, all three S10 models offer different battery sizes. The S10e's power pack is the smallest at 3,100 mAh, though that's larger than the battery found on last year's Galaxy S9. The S10 and S10+ offer 3,400 mAh and 4,100 mAh batteries, respectively. The S10 Plus makes good use of that battery, lasting 12.5 hours on our battery test — that places it among the longest-lasting phones we've tested. The S10e's battery life was more than 10 minutes below the average for smartphones, while the Galaxy S10 beat the average with a time of 10 hours, 19 minutes.

What features are the same on the Galaxy S10 models?

Regardless of which S10 you get, you'll see Samsung's Infinity O display on these new phones. That's a new screen design that house the front camera in a punch-hole cut into the display. The hole is wider on the S10 Plus to accommodate that phone's cameras.

All three phones run on the same Snapdragon 855 processor, though you'll get 8GB of memory on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus base models. (The S10e has 6GB of RAM, though another version lets you upgrade to 8GB.) Storage starts at 128GB on all models, though the S10 Plus has more options for capacity, scaling up to an almost unbelievable 1TB model. Regardless of which model you get, expect the best performance yet from an Android phone based on our S10 benchmarks.

The three S10 models all ship with Android 9 Pie, with Samsung's new OneUI interface debuting on these phones.

MORE: Best Galaxy S10 Deals Right Now

You have similar color choices on the phones, too, with all three models coming in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue. (Shoppers outside the U.S. can opt for Prism Green.) The S10e offers additional colors like Flamingo Pink and Canary Yellow. (That latter option isn't available to U.S. users) The S10+ features Ceramic Black and Ceramic White models, but only if you pay up for the 512GB and 1TB versions of that phone.

While there are differences in display size and resolution, the three new Samsung phones all use the company's Dynamic AMOLED panel, which reduces blue light which can strain your eyes while also supporting dynamic tone mapping for a wider range of colors.

What about the Galaxy S10 5G?

There's one other model in the Galaxy S10 family, and it's quite a bit different from the three S10 devices that have been shipping since March. The Galaxy S10 5G includes a 5G modem, meaning it can connect to faster 5G networks wherever those are available. (It's not in many places right now.) The S10 5G is an exclusive to Verizon, which is taking pre-orders on the phone in advance of its May 16 launch; other carriers will offer the 5G later later.

Besides 5G connectivity, the S10 5G sports the largest screen of any S10 at 6.7 inches, and it adds a 3D depth sensor to the triple camera setup you'd find on the back of the S10 Plus. There's no way to add on storage on the S10 5G, and it comes in more limited colors than the other models with only Majestic Black and Crown Silver options available at Verizon.

Credits: Tom's Guide