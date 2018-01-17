Galaxy Note 8 Now $250 Off at Best Buy

If you're not interested in waiting for the Galaxy S9 but still want to get your hands on a great new smartphone, Best Buy has some compelling deals.

The tech retailer is offering a variety of discounts on popular Android handsets, including Samsung's Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8. The latter, for instance, is on sale for $250 off its regular retail price, bringing its monthly payment plan pricing down from $39 a month to $28.58.

Best Buy is offering similar deals on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Google's Pixel 2 line. All off the deals amount to $250 off the retail price on each of the smartphones. But before you shop, be aware that there are some conditions.

For one, Best Buy is offering the deals only on the Verizon models of the handsets. Those looking to buy the AT&T or Sprint versions will find that they're being offered at the regular retail price.



It's also worth noting that the offers lock you into a 24-month agreement with Verizon. And if you decide that the network isn't for you or you'd like to try something new and get out of the contract early, Verizon will nix all future bill credits and charge you a lump sum for the remaining balance on your phone.



Apple's iPhones are conspicuously absent from Best Buy's offers. It's likely that Best Buy is trying to cull its inventory of Android handsets ahead of the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in March.