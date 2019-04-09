Samsung Has Four Galaxy Note 10 Models Planned for 2019 (Report)

Samsung could be taking a cue from its Galaxy S10 lineup to inform its plans for the Galaxy Note 10, according to a new report.

The Korean tech giant is planning to release four new Galaxy Note 10 models in 2019, Korean news outlet ETNews is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans.

Samsung will reportedly offer a big, 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 with a quad-camera array on the rear, alongside a 6.3-inch model with three cameras. Both of those will come with LTE connectivity. Additionally, Samsung will offer both of the above models with 5G connectivity, paving the way for four distinct versions.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Samsung followed a similar tack with its Galaxy S10. The company has a budget-friendly Galaxy S10e and a standard Galaxy S10. A Galaxy S10 Plus and upcoming Galaxy S10 5G round out the four models.

According to the report, Samsung is encouraged by the performance of its Galaxy S10 models and believes it can have similar success with the Galaxy Note 10.

Aside from the camera, connectivity, and display differences, Samsung won't change anything else in the devices, according to the report. All of the models will come with its S Pen, rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and deliver the same software. The report doesn't mention battery capacity, however, and it's possible that the company might offer a larger battery pack in the bigger models.

We have heard rumblings about Samsung planning a smaller Galaxy Note 10 to complement a larger version. Those rumors, however, have suggested that Samsung will deliver a 6.4-inch screen in the smaller model and not the 6.3-inch display tipped by ETNews.

What does appear clear is that Samsung won't just offer a single Galaxy Note 10. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 10 in August.