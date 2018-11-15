Here's the Galaxy Foldable Without Boxy Camouflage

Don't be fooled by the brick of a foldable phone Samsung showed off at its developer conference.



The reliable Dutch site Letsgodigital has cooked up some beautiful renders that show what Samsung's Infinity Flex phone could look like — without the boxy camouflage that disguised it on stage.

(Image credit: Letsgodigital)

If this is it, this thing will sell — so it is no wonder that Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh is adamant that the company will move at least one million of these phones across 120 countries once it is allegedly released sometime in March 2019.

A previous concept video showed a much pronounced hinge mechanism with soapbar-style edge. These renders, however, have hard edges that look a lot better than the curved edges of the iPhone XS and XR and most phones out there. According to Letsgodigital, the hinge they chose for the renders comes from Samsung's foldable patents.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Foldable Rumors: Release Date, Specs



The Infinity Flex display Samsung will be using for the Galaxy F (or Galaxy X) will expand to 7.3 inches and sport a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels. Samsung shared that you should be able to run three applications on screen at the same time via its new OneUI interface.

(Image credit: Letsgodigital)

When closed, the display will measure 4.58 inches with a resolution of 1960 x 480 pixels. That's on the small side compared to most phones, so it will be interesting to see how often users feel compelled to use the Galaxy F unfurled.



According to the Korean Yonhap News Agency, we will actually see the final phone not in March but at the end of February, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.