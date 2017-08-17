How to Change Your Wi-Fi Network on Chromecast

One of the advantages of the Google Chromecast over more intricate streaming players is its portability. If you take the Chromecast with you everywhere you go, you’ll need to change its Wi-Fi network on a fairly regular basis. It’s not hard; all you need is a mobile device in proximity to the streaming device itself.

1. Open the Google Home app.

If you don’t have it, it’s easy to acquire through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

2. Select the Devices option.

It’s in the upper right corner.



3. Open the Settings menu.

You can do this by locating your Chromecast, then tapping the vertical ellipses in the upper-right corner.

4. Select Wi-Fi from the menu.

You can tap on it, even though it doesn’t look like it’s interactive.

5. Choose a new Wi-Fi network.

Input a password, wait for the Chromecast to connect, and you’re ready to go. You can now control your Chromecast as normal. Be aware that if you’re traveling, some hotels have an extra login screen, which the Chromecast is not equipped to handle. On the bright side, most hotel Wi-Fi isn’t fast enough to support video streaming anyway, so maybe record some stuff before you leave.