While some tech companies strive to make their products accessible to those with handicaps, manufacturers can still leave out key features that the everyday consumer might not think about. Tom's Guide reader Romigr, who has a hearing impairment, emailed me for help regarding some bad news about their latest purchase.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Romigr's situation is all too familiar to me, as I hit a similar wall when I tried to use my AirPods with my Bluetooth-compatible TV. Said TV doesn't include volume controls for Bluetooth either, so much like Romigr noted (emphasis theirs), I was stuck "with built-in FIXED VOLUME earbuds," which were set to very loud.

To solve the issue, I asked around our office, quickly learning about the SteelSeries Arctis line. Specifically, I heard about the Arctis 3 Bluetooth, which have a volume dial on one of their cans. With that feature, I can get the control that AirPods, and Bose Frames, don't offer.

Of course, though, I'd tell Romigr to find a way to hear and wear the Arctis 3's for themselves, to make sure the set works with their hearing impairment.

(Image credit: SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth (Credit: SteelSeries))

I would also advise our reader, who is frustrated to have invested in prescription lenses and this set of glasses for a total of $500, to reach out to the companies in question. I would hope Bose would be understanding of your situation.

I saw a hands-on demo with a Bose Frames app that helps guide the blind and those with other vision impairments. As I could tell there, Bose is not indifferent to accessibility. I think the company would be as open to helping our reader as Romigr was receptive to the excellent sound of the Bose Frames.