Killer Prime Day Deal: Samsung Chromebook Just $129

The best low-end and high-end Chromebook deals.

There are less than 24 hours left of Prime Day and if you've been holding out for budget laptops, we've got good news.

Day two of Amazon's deal-a-thon has a handful of excellent Chromebook deals, starting with the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $129. That's $70 off and destroys previous deals we've seen for this system, which were generally in the $174 range.

The Chromebook 3 makes for an excellent coffee table laptop or as a great laptop for kids. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage space. Not exactly cutting edge specs, but at $129 it's enough horsepower for browsing, light streaming, and schoolwork.

If you're on a tight budget, Amazon also has the Asus Chromebook C202SA Ruggedized Chromebook for $119 ($80 off). So far, this is the least-expensive Chromebook we've seen on Prime Day. Other Chromebook sales include:

Take $250 off all Google Pixelbooks

Power users who can afford to spend more should look at the Google Pixelbook. Amazon is taking $250 off three configurations: the base 128GB Pixelbook is $749.99, 256GB model is $949, and the 512GB model is $1,399. They're all at their lowest prices ever.

  • Alabalcho 17 July 2018 20:45
    Why is this in "Home Audio" forum?
  • nadeemshahusa 17 July 2018 22:57
    I will not give a dime to Amazon or Samsung, we need to support small mom pop shops and American laptop makers.
