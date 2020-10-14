Best Chromebook Prime Day deals you can still get

Chromebook Prime Day deals are red hot this year. Lightweight, superfast and able to last all day, it's no surprise that finding these devices in stock with a discount is a challenge. That's where we come in.

Right now you can grab some of the most powerful Chromebooks at massive discounts. From 2-in-1s to standard clamshells, we've found the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that are still available.

HP 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Chromebook: was $629 now $499 @ Best Buy Our pick for the best Prime Day Chromebook steal still available isn't even from Amazon! The HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. These specs are killer for a Chromebook, so the responsive 14-inch touchscreen and backlit keyboard are just a bonus!View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

Lenovo's 2-in-1 offers some serious bang for your buck thanks to decent specs and a responsive touchscreen. While you won't get fancy backlighting or a full 1920x1080 resolution, you'll get a beastly Chromebook for juggling multiple tasks with ease.View Deal

HP 14" Chromebook: was $289 now $239 @ Amazon

Offering a solid middle ground between the above devices, this 14-inch Chromebook has a large vibrant display at Full HD resolution. Powered by a Dual-core Intel Celeron processor, Bang & Olufsen speakers and a long-lasting battery, you're getting a premium machine. As perfect for banging out assignments as it is for watching Netflix, HP's 14-inch Chromebook is a great option for most.View Deal

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $169 @ Best Buy

At one of the lowest prices available, you'd be mistaken to believe HP's 11-inch laptop isn't a capable performer. ChromeOS's simplicity shines on this device where an Intel Celeron N3350 processor offers more than enough power for multiple open tabs. If you're simply using your device for basic multitasking or planning to dip a toe into Chrome OS, this device is for you.View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Google's Pixelbook is a premium option made by Chrome OS's creator. You can bet this device is one of the lightest, fastest and most powerful Chromebooks out there — and its price reflects that! Packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Pixelbook Go is for those who require a bit of oomph in their Chromebook experience. Whether you're a content creator or your work has demanding requirements, the Pixelbook is a great choice for an everyday driver.View Deal

