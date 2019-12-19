The holidays are right around the corner and if you've been taking advantage of Amazon's last-minute deals, here's a quick trick to help you find out when you order will arrive.

Amazon Map Tracking is a handy feature that lets you see where your Amazon delivery is in real time. Sure, the USPS and UPS already offer tracking info, but Amazon Map Tracking is different in that it can even provide a map that pinpoints where your driver is and how many more stops are left before your package arrives.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)



The tool is available via the Amazon mobile app. Simply boot it up and access your orders. When you choose to find out where your order is, if the feature is available, you'll see a map and the ability to track your package in real time. You can keep coming back to the app to see where the package is.

Alternatively, you can access Amazon Map Tracking by clicking the "Track Package" link from your Amazon account or by clicking "Track Package" from your shipment confirmation e-mail.

Now, before you start combing through the app to search for packages, there are some caveats to keep in mind.

For one, the feature isn't available on any packages that are being shipped through traditional carriers, like UPS, FedEX, or the U.S. Postal Service. Instead, you'll only be able to track packages that are shipped via a dedicated Amazon vehicle.

Amazon has unveiled a variety of new technologies to improve deliveries, including options to have packages delivered in your home or even your car trunk. And as it tries to build out its logistics network to rely less on traditional carriers, those efforts will only expand.