Amazon Map Tracking Lets You Follow Packages in Real Time

Amazon last month unveiled its new Map Tracking feature, allowing you to see where your deliveries are. And now the service is rolling out to an increasing number of users.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)



The feature gives you a real-time view of where your packages are and lets you know when you might get your delivery. It also gives you a map view, so you can see where your delivery truck is and how many stops it'll need to make before your package arrives.

The tool is available in the Amazon mobile app. Simply boot it up and access your orders. When you choose to find out where your order is, if the feature is available, you'll see a map and the ability to track your package in real time. You can keep coming back to the app to see where the package is.

Now, before you start combing through the app to search for packages, there are some caveats to keep in mind.

For one, the feature isn't available on any packages that are being shipped through traditional carriers, like UPS, FedEX, or the U.S. Postal Service. Instead, you'll only be able to track packages that are shipped entirely through Amazon's own logistics chain.



And, as noted above, the feature launched last month and has been slowly making its way to people across the U.S. There's still a chance that you won't have access to the tracker yet and, if you're living outside the U.S., you won't have access to it.

Amazon shed little light on the rollout schedule and international availability in a statement to CNET, which earlier reported on the feature. Instead, the company said that its Map Tracking feature is "another delivery innovation" that aims at improving "convenience for our customers."

Amazon has unveiled a variety of new technologies to improve deliveries, including options to have packages delivered in your home or even your car trunk. And as it tries to build out its logistics network to rely less on traditional carriers, those efforts will only expand.