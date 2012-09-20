Trending

PlayStation Mobile to Finally Launch in October

It's about time, Sony.

After waiting for what seems like forever since it was first revealed back in February 2011, Sony said that PlayStation Mobile, previously known as PlayStation Suite, will finally launch on October 3. The new platform will initially be locked to the PlayStation Vita handheld, and select PlayStation Certified Android devices.

Through the PlayStation Store, Sony's new PlayStation Mobile platform will offer 30 games once the doors open in Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia next month. So far prices have only been confirmed for Japan, costing between ¥50 and ¥850 ($0.63 / £0.38 - $10 / £6.60).

According to Sony, the library will span the familiar action, puzzle, sports and simulation genres, containing games developed by third party developers and publishers as well as SCE Worldwide Studios. Further content will be released frequently for PlayStation Mobile as new titles become available, Sony said.

The company also announced on Wednesday that the PlayStation Mobile Developer Program – which includes the official version of PlayStation Mobile SDK – will become available to the development community in November. This will be rolled-out in a phased manner in 11 countries and regions including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"The PlayStation Mobile Developer Program will allow developers to easily distribute their content through PlayStation Store on a commercial basis and market their games to millions of dedicated gamers with PlayStation Certified devices and PlayStation Vita," Sony said.

The license agreement for the SDK is US $99 annually. As of September 19, 2012, the line-up of PlayStation Certified devices include:

HTC One X
HTC One S
HTC One V
Xperia arc
Xperia PLAY
Xperia S
Xperia ion
Xperia acro S
Xperia TX
Xperia T
Xperia V
Xperia SL from Sony Mobile Communications AB
Sony Tablet S
Sony Tablet P
Xperia Tablet S from Sony Corporation.

In addition to these devices, Sony said that Fujitsu Limited and Sharp Corporation will also join the PlayStation Certified license program. Sharp didn't specify what devices will get the PlayStation injection, but Fujitsu clearly stated that its ARROWS series of smartphones and tablets will support Sony's gaming platform.

Finally, some PlayStation content on my PlayStation phone other than Crash Bandicoot. Booga booga!

 

  • teaser 20 September 2012 19:49
    its about time..ive had my Sony expria play almost a year......
  • kinggraves 20 September 2012 20:15
    Almost 2 years after it was a promised feature on the XPeria Play, it's scheduled to come out...if it actually does this time.

    Funny, I don't see a confirmed list of release games. If Sony were a less reputable company, you'd almost think they were trying to rehype it only to release a bunch of garbage games no one wanted instead of actual PS classics like FF7 and MGS.
  • rebel1280 20 September 2012 20:26
    I want to play the Syphon Filter series again! Remake it using Crytek!!!!
  • Vorador2 20 September 2012 20:42
    About freaking time.
  • dvo 20 September 2012 21:24
    while i do like this news, as i too have an xperia play, its a little late. my play is getting a tad outdated now, to say the least. i've had to settle for making my own apk psx conversions to run on the built in playstation app.
  • amdwilliam1985 20 September 2012 21:26
    Good for HTC One series owners. What about Samsung Galaxy series owners? S2? S3? come on Samsung & Sony.

    I'm looking forward to play quality games like Final Fantasy.
    Typical crappy mobile games(such as angry bird and temple run) totally made me gave up on mobile gaming.
  • dvo 20 September 2012 21:29
    kinggravesAlmost 2 years after it was a promised feature on the XPeria Play, it's scheduled to come out...if it actually does this time.Funny, I don't see a confirmed list of release games. If Sony were a less reputable company, you'd almost think they were trying to rehype it only to release a bunch of garbage games no one wanted instead of actual PS classics like FF7 and MGS.
    i have a copy of FF7 that runs from the xperia app. while it is technically playable, it runs like crap. gotta use it in software emulation mode. MGS would not work at all. booted to menu, no sound, would not continue.

    This is not the FPse emulator or any other emulator i'm talking about. this is the same playstation app that runs crash bandicoot. it is possible to use the bandicoot files to make APKs and data files of your own PSX games. not all games work though. siphon filter worked fine. daiblo, gran turismo 1, hot shots golf 2, hydro thunder are just some quick examples off the top of my head that i have that work fine. castlevania: SOTN played just fine but had a TINY amount of sound corruption. that particular game actually plays better with FPse.
  • 21 September 2012 05:55
    I've had the beta app on my PS Vita for a couple months now. Used it once to play L4D through RDP app someone came up with. I don't see a list of games either, 30games? Where? Also will these have mobile games like Modern Combat 3 or Nova 3 for PS Vita owners to play? Please stop with the PS1 downloads on PSN it makes me think you guys at Sony are desperate for money. Why not PS2 games? Probably not huh i mean after all you did away with PS2 backwards compatible.....why did we do that again? Wait why was Linux taken away from our PS3 again, oh cause Sony said right before launching the PS3 that the PS3 can not be hacked which was basically an invitation to hack the console and show how awesome your security is. We already bought the PS3 and some had Linux on it until you removed it through firmware updates. PS3 slim is on the way guys v2.0 smaller and sleeker. Now that it's smaller means obviously you guys worked out the heating issues causing the "YLOD" right? Guys? I mean it's smaller so........it's fixed right? Why would you waste $$$ and push out something without fixing a major issue from the first and second models? Chime in anyone? GREAT 2 GEORGE FOREMAN GRILLS
  • guanyu210379 21 September 2012 17:58
    No PlayStation certificate for SGS3 or any Samsungs high-ends?
    Are you sure Sony? We SGS3 owner only are already pass 20 Mios population out there all around the world....together with other devices from Samsung...hhmmm...you can make lots of money you know
    No interest to have our money too?
