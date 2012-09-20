PlayStation Mobile to Finally Launch in October

After waiting for what seems like forever since it was first revealed back in February 2011, Sony said that PlayStation Mobile, previously known as PlayStation Suite, will finally launch on October 3. The new platform will initially be locked to the PlayStation Vita handheld, and select PlayStation Certified Android devices.
Through the PlayStation Store, Sony's new PlayStation Mobile platform will offer 30 games once the doors open in Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia next month. So far prices have only been confirmed for Japan, costing between ¥50 and ¥850 ($0.63 / £0.38 - $10 / £6.60).
According to Sony, the library will span the familiar action, puzzle, sports and simulation genres, containing games developed by third party developers and publishers as well as SCE Worldwide Studios. Further content will be released frequently for PlayStation Mobile as new titles become available, Sony said.
The company also announced on Wednesday that the PlayStation Mobile Developer Program – which includes the official version of PlayStation Mobile SDK – will become available to the development community in November. This will be rolled-out in a phased manner in 11 countries and regions including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
"The PlayStation Mobile Developer Program will allow developers to easily distribute their content through PlayStation Store on a commercial basis and market their games to millions of dedicated gamers with PlayStation Certified devices and PlayStation Vita," Sony said.
The license agreement for the SDK is US $99 annually. As of September 19, 2012, the line-up of PlayStation Certified devices include:
HTC One X
HTC One S
HTC One V
Xperia arc
Xperia PLAY
Xperia S
Xperia ion
Xperia acro S
Xperia TX
Xperia T
Xperia V
Xperia SL from Sony Mobile Communications AB
Sony Tablet S
Sony Tablet P
Xperia Tablet S from Sony Corporation.
In addition to these devices, Sony said that Fujitsu Limited and Sharp Corporation will also join the PlayStation Certified license program. Sharp didn't specify what devices will get the PlayStation injection, but Fujitsu clearly stated that its ARROWS series of smartphones and tablets will support Sony's gaming platform.
Finally, some PlayStation content on my PlayStation phone other than Crash Bandicoot. Booga booga!
Funny, I don't see a confirmed list of release games. If Sony were a less reputable company, you'd almost think they were trying to rehype it only to release a bunch of garbage games no one wanted instead of actual PS classics like FF7 and MGS.
I'm looking forward to play quality games like Final Fantasy.
Typical crappy mobile games(such as angry bird and temple run) totally made me gave up on mobile gaming.
i have a copy of FF7 that runs from the xperia app. while it is technically playable, it runs like crap. gotta use it in software emulation mode. MGS would not work at all. booted to menu, no sound, would not continue.
This is not the FPse emulator or any other emulator i'm talking about. this is the same playstation app that runs crash bandicoot. it is possible to use the bandicoot files to make APKs and data files of your own PSX games. not all games work though. siphon filter worked fine. daiblo, gran turismo 1, hot shots golf 2, hydro thunder are just some quick examples off the top of my head that i have that work fine. castlevania: SOTN played just fine but had a TINY amount of sound corruption. that particular game actually plays better with FPse.
Are you sure Sony? We SGS3 owner only are already pass 20 Mios population out there all around the world....together with other devices from Samsung...hhmmm...you can make lots of money you know
No interest to have our money too?