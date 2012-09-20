PlayStation Mobile to Finally Launch in October

After waiting for what seems like forever since it was first revealed back in February 2011, Sony said that PlayStation Mobile, previously known as PlayStation Suite, will finally launch on October 3. The new platform will initially be locked to the PlayStation Vita handheld, and select PlayStation Certified Android devices.

Through the PlayStation Store, Sony's new PlayStation Mobile platform will offer 30 games once the doors open in Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia next month. So far prices have only been confirmed for Japan, costing between ¥50 and ¥850 ($0.63 / £0.38 - $10 / £6.60).

According to Sony, the library will span the familiar action, puzzle, sports and simulation genres, containing games developed by third party developers and publishers as well as SCE Worldwide Studios. Further content will be released frequently for PlayStation Mobile as new titles become available, Sony said.

The company also announced on Wednesday that the PlayStation Mobile Developer Program – which includes the official version of PlayStation Mobile SDK – will become available to the development community in November. This will be rolled-out in a phased manner in 11 countries and regions including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"The PlayStation Mobile Developer Program will allow developers to easily distribute their content through PlayStation Store on a commercial basis and market their games to millions of dedicated gamers with PlayStation Certified devices and PlayStation Vita," Sony said.

The license agreement for the SDK is US $99 annually. As of September 19, 2012, the line-up of PlayStation Certified devices include:

HTC One X

HTC One S

HTC One V

Xperia arc

Xperia PLAY

Xperia S

Xperia ion

Xperia acro S

Xperia TX

Xperia T

Xperia V

Xperia SL from Sony Mobile Communications AB

Sony Tablet S

Sony Tablet P

Xperia Tablet S from Sony Corporation.

In addition to these devices, Sony said that Fujitsu Limited and Sharp Corporation will also join the PlayStation Certified license program. Sharp didn't specify what devices will get the PlayStation injection, but Fujitsu clearly stated that its ARROWS series of smartphones and tablets will support Sony's gaming platform.

Finally, some PlayStation content on my PlayStation phone other than Crash Bandicoot. Booga booga!