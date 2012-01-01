Human Slinky Costume Only Costs $1 Million

Whether you have seen the above video before or not, you are probably still wondering what in the world it was that you just saw. Well his name is Veniamin, a Romanian performer who has been on shows such as "America's Got Talent", "The Late Show With David Letterman", "The View" and many more renowned shows from all over the world. Now, if you are looking to have the most interesting costume at the next costume party you attend, you can purchase his one of a kind slinky costume. Of course this will only work if you have $1 million to spare.

Currently up for auction on eBay is Veniamin's totally bizarre Human Slinky costume at the staggering price of $1 million. The auction is also taking offers but so far 23 offers have been rejected. As insane as $1 million for one costume may sound, the purchaser is actually also buying the rights to perform using the costume for five years under an agreement written by the owner.

The costume probably won't end up selling for its insanely high price tag, but regardless the American Cancer Society will be receiving 10 percent of the final sale price. We'll just have to wait around and see how much the costume will actually sell for. After all, it can't possibly cost more than $1 million to have a similar one of your own created could it?