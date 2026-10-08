Spooky season made easy: 15 adult Halloween costumes starting at $10

We're into the second week of October and Halloween is drawing ever-nearer. If you're planning a party or going trick or treating with your kids, then you're probably already thinking about what to wear on the big day.

The good news is, if you don't have a lot of time to put into thinking about making your own outfit then you can always buy an off-the-shelf one. Amazon has loads of options for kids and adults. In this roundup, I've concentrated on the latter: here are 15 spooktastic outfits for grown-ups.

There are simple capes and skeleton onesies if you're favoring convenience, as well as more complex outfits like a Tin Man suit. Then there are the really out there ones, like a giant inflatable Piñata! Best of all, most of these are cheap, with prices starting at just $10. Happy Halloween!

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