Spooky season made easy: 15 adult Halloween costumes starting at $10
Get ready for the big day with these convenient and great value costumes
We're into the second week of October and Halloween is drawing ever-nearer. If you're planning a party or going trick or treating with your kids, then you're probably already thinking about what to wear on the big day.
The good news is, if you don't have a lot of time to put into thinking about making your own outfit then you can always buy an off-the-shelf one. Amazon has loads of options for kids and adults. In this roundup, I've concentrated on the latter: here are 15 spooktastic outfits for grown-ups.
There are simple capes and skeleton onesies if you're favoring convenience, as well as more complex outfits like a Tin Man suit. Then there are the really out there ones, like a giant inflatable Piñata! Best of all, most of these are cheap, with prices starting at just $10. Happy Halloween!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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