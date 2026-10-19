There's only 12 more sleeps until Halloween! If you're planning to take your kids trick or treating than you're probably already thinking about their costume. But maybe you don't have the time to make one from scratch — and that's absolutely fine. Why not check out the costume selection below, all of which are available to buy right now on Amazon.

From spooky (but not too spooky) witches and vampires, to characters like Darth Vader, Bob the Minion, and Doctor Doom, there are loads to choose from here for kids of all ages. What's more, they're all super affordable, with the cheapest costume here costing just $8.

If you're looking for something to wear yourself then don't forget to check out our guide to adult Halloween costumes, too.

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