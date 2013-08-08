You Can Earn Two Sets of Achievements For One Game Across Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Achievement hunters might be interested to know that with cross-platform games, gamers can receive two different sets of achievements for the same game.

In a Q&A hosted by IGN, Xbox Chief Architect Marc Whitten revealed that indeed, games available for the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One would host two different sets of achievements. "Every game has its own set of achievements, so if you’re playing Call of Duty: Ghosts on Xbox 360 and on Xbox One, you can earn a separate set of Gamerscore in each game," said Whitten. "But on the Xbox One version, you’re getting a much richer set of features, such as seeing your achievements progress on the Xbox One console, being able to unlock new achievements throughout the year, and earning real prizes inside and outside of the game. Xbox One also enables a new concept of challenges, where games will be offering special time-based opportunities to earn various goals and collect the rewards."

So, for those who are looking to inflate their Gamerscore, buying two sets of the same game might just be the answer.