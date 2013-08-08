Trending

You Can Earn Two Sets of Achievements For One Game Across Xbox 360 and Xbox One

There will be separate achievements for the same games on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Achievement hunters might be interested to know that with cross-platform games, gamers can receive two different sets of achievements for the same game.  

In a Q&A hosted by IGN, Xbox Chief Architect Marc Whitten revealed that indeed, games available for the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One would host two different sets of achievements. "Every game has its own set of achievements, so if you’re playing Call of Duty: Ghosts on Xbox 360 and on Xbox One, you can earn a separate set of Gamerscore in each game," said Whitten. "But on the Xbox One version, you’re getting a much richer set of features, such as seeing your achievements progress on the Xbox One console, being able to unlock new achievements throughout the year, and earning real prizes inside and outside of the game. Xbox One also enables a new concept of challenges, where games will be offering special time-based opportunities to earn various goals and collect the rewards." 

So, for those who are looking to inflate their Gamerscore, buying two sets of the same game might just be the answer. 

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaedenV 08 August 2013 02:31
    MS has always been like this. If a game is on x360, x1, WP, and Win8 then you can earn the same achievement across all 4 platforms and have them each count as a separate achievement. Hopefully this will change if the x1/win8/WP stores unify a bit more, but as of now it can be a way to boost scores... assuming you want to buy the same game multiple times.
  • hiruu 08 August 2013 04:00
    Standing by for the news, that Sony will allow you to earn 4 sets of Trophies...lol.
  • shikamaru31789 08 August 2013 05:19
    Well if they ever do port GTA V over to the next-gen consoles, I'll be getting the achievements twice, since I'm already getting it on the 360 and want to get it on the One for replayability.
  • shikamaru31789 08 August 2013 05:20
    Now they just need to implement a better rewards system for Gamerscore, the current one isn't that good.
  • bemused_fred 08 August 2013 08:38
    I'm sure both people who are buying an Xbone will be delighted.....
  • Menigmand 08 August 2013 10:22
    This is great news for people who like to look at numbers.
