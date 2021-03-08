Xbox Series X restock dropping at Game right now — here's how to get your console

We know it’s very hard to find where to buy the Xbox Series X, but it looks like today could be your lucky day if you’re fast and fortunate.

That’s because Game has fresh Xbox Series X stock available through the Xbox All Access programme right now. That may be your best way to secure Microsoft's flagship games console this month, as other stock drops appear to be sporadic. Just expect to wait in a queue.

Xbox Series X: Available at Game via Xbox All Access

For £28.99 a month over 24 months, you can get the Xbox Series X and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Not only could this be a smart way to secure Microsoft's new games console, it's all decent value. View Deal

For the unfamiliar, Xbox All Access is a scheme whereby you pay a monthly fee for an Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, as well as access to Xbox Game Pass, over a 24-month period. It’s one of the more affordable ways of getting an Xbox console, especially when Xbox Game Pass is such good value and really something you’d be likely to get with a new Xbox anyway.

With Xbox All Access on Game, for £28.99 a month, you can get the Xbox Series X with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access. That means not only will you be able to play a stellar collection of old and new Xbox games on the Series X, but you will also be able to access a range of titles on PC as well as stream them to an Android device.

Over the course of 24 months, that’s a total cost of £695.76, which isn’t cheap. But if bought separately, the £449 Xbox Series X and £10.99 monthly subscription to Game Pass Ultimate comes to £712.76 over 24 months. So Xbox All Access offers some solid value.

Of course, we’re not alone in thinking this, and we expect it to be rather tricky to get hold of an Xbox Series X on Game today. Currently, there's a queue to get access to the Xbox All Acess page.

But make sure to check out the site right now and keep refreshing the page to be in with a chance of securing an Xbox Series X. We wish you the very next of luck, and let us know if you’re successful.