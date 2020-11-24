Where to buy Xbox Series X UK — latest stock updates from Game, Currys, Amazon, and more

Where to buy Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is one of the toughest questions of 2020, as the consoles appear to be sold out worldwide. We've not been able to find any retailers with stock available in the U.K. And we're not expecting that situation to change before the end of the year.

But there is some hope, as U.K. retailers appear to be getting some stock replenishment in small spurts. Currys is expected to have more Xbox Series X stock in at 1 p.m. today And Game is also has a fresh batch of Xbox Series X bundles available for pre-order and due to be released December 24.

If you're fed up with looking for an Xbox Series X you could try your hand at getting a PS5, as it's been released in the U.K. However, stocks are also very low; check out our handy where to buy PS5 in the U.K. guide for a helping hand.

While more stock is expected to come this month, the Xbox Series X and Series S shortages could extend into next year.

"We'll have supply cranking up over the next, what, four, five, six months," Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart told attendees at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment virtual conference. "And that's when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met."

To help you be in with a chance of securing one of Microsoft’s new consoles, we’ve rounded up the main U.K. retailers currently offering the consoles; just remember to check back to see which have stock in.

Xbox Series X and Series S stock (checked every 15 minutes)

Xbox Series X and Series S at Microsoft

Xbox Series X at Amazon UK

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon has a page for the Xbox Series X. It's also got Xbox Game Pass vouchers on sale to go with your next-gen console, if you manage to find one. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S at Game

Xbox Series X bundles: pre-order at Game

Game is offering new pre-orders for the Xbox Sevres X in bundles with games and T-shirts, as well as extra controllers. These will be released on December 24. It also has a landing page for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by themselves. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S at Currys

Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Currys

Unsurprisingly, Curry's has pages for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, it appears to be all sold out for the time being. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S at Argos

Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Argos

Over at Argos there's a landing page for both Xbox consoles. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S at Smyths

Xbox Series X and Series S: on sale at Smyths from £249

Smyths is selling the Xbox Series X at £449 and the Xbox Series S at £249. But it also has a page to sign up to Xbox All Access, which will offer you either of the Xbox consoles and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from £20.99 a month for 24 months. View Deal

Xbox Series X at ShopTo

Xbox Series X: £449.85 at ShopTo

ShopTo is offering the Xbox Series X. It also has a page for the Xbox Series S but no stock is available at the time of writing. View Deal

Xbox Series X and Series S at Very

Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Very.co.uk

Like many other online retailers, Very is selling both Xbox consoles. View Deal

Xbox Series X at Box

Xbox Series X: £449 at Box.co.uk

Box has a page for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Both are market as"coming soon." View Deal

Xbox Series X at Simply Games

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Simply Games

Simply Games has the Xbox Series X and Series S up for sale. But there are none in stock. View Deal

Xbox Series X at Tesco

Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Tesco

Tesco's has a page for both consoles. But they're currently all sold out. View Deal

If you end up struggling to find an Xbox Series X or Series S, then as disappointing as that might seem, we expect more retailers to offer stock as the year rolls on to 2021.