Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console hits Walmart tonight — how to get it

Microsoft just took the wraps off its new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console. The console celebrates Halo's 20th anniversary — along with the forthcoming release of Halo Infinite — with a design inspired by the Halo universe.

The console will launch on November 15 and cost $549. However, Walmart has confirmed to Tom's Guide that it will have preorders of the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console for $549 tonight (August 25) at 8:30 p.m. ET. Alternatively, Walmart will have regular Xbox Series X restock at 9 p.m. ET. Needless to say, it'll be a busy night for Walmart and Xbox fans alike.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite (preorders at 9 p.m. ET)

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite: $549 @ Walmart

The new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console celebrates 20 years of Halo. The console features a Halo-inspired design and also powers on/off with custom Halo-themed sounds. It comes with a matching Halo Infinite controller. View Deal

How to preorder the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite

So far, Walmart is the only retailer with Xbox Series X Halo Infinite preorders. That said, we suspect preordering the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console will be as tricky as buying a traditional Xbox Series X.

That means you’ll need to be lightning-fast if you want to get a console in your basket, complete checkout, and receive that much-coveted order confirmation email. So it's worth creating a Walmart.com account ahead of time if you don’t already have one.

Just getting stock in your basket is half the battle. If you’re stuck entering your card information and address details the console could well sell out while you’re typing away. Have all your details pre-saved so you’re ready to go the moment the stock is live.

It’s also worth noting that during regular Xbox restocks, Walmart tends to release inventory in 10-minute intervals, so if the console sells out at a few minutes, it's worth sticking around as Walmart may release more preorder stock shortly.

Also, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy an Xbox. We’ll update you with the latest stock information on Walmart and every other major retailer there which will give you the best chance of securing a preorder.