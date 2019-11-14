Xbox Black Friday deals start now with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1

Black Friday deals have arrived! Microsoft just confirmed its Xbox One X Black Friday deals and the tech giant is kicking off the holidays with some of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen.

Microsoft's holiday deals start today with this epic deal: Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Months for just $1. That's $44 off and the cheapest price we've seen for Xbox Game Pass. (By comparison, Amazon is selling a 3-month Game Pass for $44). Microsoft will also offer Xbox One X bundles from $349. That's a solid discount, but still not an all-time low for the Xbox One X. (The Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle dropped to $337 earlier in the year).

But those aren't the only discounst Microsoft has up its sleeve. Here are the best confirmed deals along with massive price cuts on all things Xbox. (Also, make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday discounts).

Confirmed Xbox One Black Friday deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44 now $1

Microsoft's official sale starts today with this epic deal. Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) for just $1. Membership gives you access to Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. It also includes Xbox Live Gold and Spotify Premium (6 months). View Deal

Xbox Design Lab Controllers: $10 off all designs

On Nov. 24, all Xbox Design Lab controllers will be $10 off. You design these controllers to your liking and you can even add laser etching for an extra personal touch. Deal ends Dec. 2. View Deal