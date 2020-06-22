WWDC 2020 keynote: How to watch Apple's big iOS 14 event today

Apple's WWDC 2020 might be exclusively online this time around, but the latest installment of the Cupertino company's annual developer conference could be one of the biggest yet. The reveal of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 will likely bring big changes for your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, and we may even see a tease of Apple's long expected ARM-powered MacBook.

WWDC 2020 start date and time The WWDC 2020 keynote starts today (June 22) at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The show will be available on-demand shortly after.

And while the Worldwide Developers Conference is typically a software event, we could see the reveal of several major hardware products, including Apple's premium AirPods Studio headphones and its rumored Tile-esque AirTags trackers.

WWDC isn't just for developers, either — it'll be streaming for free on a variety of platforms for all kinds of Apple fans. If you're looking to see Apple's latest software and hardware announcements live, here's how to watch WWDC 2020.

How to watch WWDC 2020

You'll have plenty of options when it comes to watching WWDC 2020 live on June 22. The WWDC keynote will stream on Apple's website, and will also be available via the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website and the Apple TV app. As with recent Apple shows, you can also catch WWDC on Apple's YouTube page, which we've embedded below:

WWDC 2020 schedule

WWDC 2020 will be comprised of a handful of events and sessions, though the opening keynote is where Apple is likely to share its biggest news around iOS, watchOS and more. Here are the key times to look out for.

Special Event Keynote - June 22, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m ET

This is where Apple will share its latest "innovations and updates coming to all Apple platforms," which will likely include a first look at iOS 14, watchOS 7 and possibly a few hardware reveals.

Platforms State of the Union - June 22, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m ET

This session will provide a deeper dive on changes coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and macOS from Apple's engineering leads.

Engineering Sessions & Developer Labs - June 23 to 26

Apple will offer a variety of open engineering sessions and 1-on-1 developer labs (by appointment), which you can access via the Apple Developer app.