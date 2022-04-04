Wordle #289 hints for Monday, April 4 — no spoilers

If you're after Wordle #289 hints but don't want the full answer then you've come to the right place.

Though Wordle #289 is not as difficult as some, it still has the potential to cause some problems even for experienced players. I should know, having struggled to solve it before eventually finding the answer on my fifth guess.

If you're worried about losing your streak, but don't want to risk spoilers by searching for today's Wordle answer, I can help. Each day, I'll share some spoiler-free hints for the puzzle. Why should you trust me? Well I’ve played every Wordle so far and lost only once — so I've got plenty of tips and tricks to share.

So read on and we'll solve Wordle #289 together and safeguard your streak for another day.

Wordle #289 hints

Before I start with my specific Wordle #289 hints, I'll reiterate that you should always use one of the best Wordle start words. It's the single most important factor to beating the game each day.

Right, let's move onto the Wordle #289 hints, starting with a few simple ones to get you going in the right direction:

Wordle #289 hints — starters

Wordle #289 contains one vowel*

It starts with a very common starting letter…

…and ends with a very common ending letter

* By vowel I'm meaning A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Obviously it helps to know what the most common starting and ending letters are, so here's the top five for each:

Most common Wordle starting letters

S

C

B

T

P

Most common Wordle ending letters

E

Y

T

R

L

I'm not explicitly saying today's starting and ending letters are in those lists… but, well, read into it what you will!

Wordle #289 hints — mid-level clues

If the above hints didn't help, then let's get even more specific for the next clues:

Wordle #289 is in the format consonant, consonant, vowel, consonant, consonant

It's an item of clothing

Wordle #289 hints — end-game clues

Still stuck? Getting worried about losing your streak? Relax — here's my final hint:

Wordle #289 is worn around the shoulders or head

You got it now, right? Good. But if you're still utterly stumped then head over to our today's Wordle answer page and cut straight to the chase. And if you want something else to play, then check out our list of the best Wordle alternatives and clones.