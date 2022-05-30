When is the next Better Call Saul episode? Season 6 episode 8 release date and time

Hold the line for the next Better Call Saul episode, as AMC is keeping us hanging on for the season 6 episode 8 release date. And after last week's episode, we both despise them for this, and understand completely. Because after the look on Kim Wexler's face in the final moments, she's finally having a taste of the hell that Jimmy McGill has seen this season.

A warning to those who haven't seen Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 yet: Major spoilers to follow.

We've heard all the opinions on whether or not the plot to ruin Howard Hamlin's life made sense or was justified, but between Jimmy and Kim's childhoods and how much of a rush they get out of a con, it made sense to us.

But the moment it was all building to — Lalo Salamanca shooting Howard in cold blood? It all kinda made sense, in a sick and twisted way. Now, Kim actually has someone else's blood on her hands, as her connection to Jimmy brought her too close to the cartel business.

Meanwhile, Lalo's been a busy bad guy, spying on Gus' laundry business and seeing Mike come out of it with the gang. But because everyone knows he's gotten too close to Gus' new project, Mike rearranged the security team to keep Gus alive. And that is what brought Lalo to the Goodman/Wexler abode, either en route to kill Gus or having changed his mind and needing more help.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8. Just note that episode availability is going to depend on where you are in the world, and what services are available to you. And now, for a brief moment for the memory of Howard Hamlin:

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 from anywhere on Earth

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 on Monday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

AMC Plus (opens in new tab) ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab) tends to get the shows at the start of the day, so check if you want to open it early. AMC Plus has also gotten new episodes a week early, so we've reached out to AMC to confirm if this will still happen.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

Episode 8 will debut July 12, 2022.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 is comprised of 13 episodes, split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, running until May 23. Episode 8, which kicks off the back half of six episodes, airs on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

May 2 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

May 9 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 06: "Axe and Grind" May 16 (AMC)

May 16 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 07: "Plan and Execution" May 23 (AMC)

May 23 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 08: July 11 (AMC)

July 11 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 09: July 18 (AMC)

July 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 10: July 25 (AMC)

July 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 11: August 1 (AMC)

August 1 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 12: August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6's back half will feature some, but not all of the same returning cast as previous seasons. Bob Odenkirk leads as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, while Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler — whose fate is one of the biggest questions of the series. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman - though the true extent of their roles are unknown.

Michael Mando played cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega, and he killed himself after claiming it was he who killed Lalo for the Alvarez family. Patrick Fabian is now likely out, as Howard Hamlin has been shot dead, but a return is possible with flashbacks.