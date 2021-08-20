What makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning?

There seems to be a cleaning hack for everything these days, from polishing your stove top to removing limescale from your shower. But, there’s one thing most of these hacks have in common and that’s the household ingredients you need. Baking soda and white distilled vinegar seem to be the go-to for the majority of cleaning hacks, but why is this? Here, we take a look into the properties of each and consider why they’ve become so relied upon.

Most homes will already have baking soda and white distilled vinegar on hand in the kitchen, which makes them convenient to access. Using these rather than proprietary cleaners also avoids you using harsh chemicals, which means that they’re a more sustainable option. Considering this, if they’re effective, it’s no wonder that these two products are so often used for cleaning hacks.

What happens when you mix baking soda and vinegar?

When you combine baking soda with white vinegar, you will immediately notice a fizzy, chemical reaction taking place. This occurs because the baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, acts as a base, while the vinegar is acidic and sits at the other end of the spectrum. When the two meet, they exchange protons and produce sodium acetate, water and carbon dioxide. This is essentially salt water.

The chemical reaction is what’s actually helpful for cleaning, rather than the combined solution. The fizzing helps dissolve and dislodge stains, so they wipe away easier. Because the reaction is what you need, you can’t mix the solution in advance. So, for instance, you couldn’t mix the two in a spray bottle and then apply it, as the reaction will already have occurred. You can, however, apply a paste of baking soda with water, leave it and then spray white distilled vinegar on later, which is what we recommend in our guide on how to clean an oven .

How effective is baking soda and vinegar?

In our experience, combining the two is great for removing everyday grease and grime, but they're not as effective on heavy-set stains. That's why we recommend repeating the application if necessary in some of our guides, or trying an alternative method.

Don't rule out the two though as they're effective alternative cleaners for the majority of tasks and both are great cleaners in their own right as well.

What is vinegar good for cleaning?

Limescale

White distilled vinegar is great for removing limescale. This makes it useful for showers, toilets and sinks. It can also be used in large appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines to remove hidden limescale.

Vinegar can also act as a glass cleaner, as the acid will break down any film which forms and leave a shiny, streak-free finish.

As a natural cleaner, white vinegar can also be used on countertops to remove everyday stains, although it shouldn’t be used on natural stone. While it can dissolve dirt, it’s only effective on certain pathogens though, so you will still need a dedicated disinfectant for other viruses and bacteria.

What is baking soda good for cleaning?