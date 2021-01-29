WandaVision episode 5 release date: When you can watch on Disney Plus

WandaVision episode 4 details Release date: Friday, Feb. 5 at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Episodes: 9

Back to your regularly scheduled programming: The WandaVision episode 5 release date is coming soon. The most recent installment was a game-changer, answering many questions about what's happening on the show (and on the show-within-a-show). But there's plenty more to unpack from this mystery box!

The Marvel Disney Plus series centers on Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany). Somehow, even though Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, they're living a mostly-blissful suburban life in the style of classic sitcoms. But as they move through the decades, their world starts to unravel and reality intrudes.

So far, WandaVision the show-within-a-show seems to be controlled by Wanda's powers. On the outside, this surreal version of Westview is being monitored by S.W.O.R.D. The first three episodes depicts the former Avengers in typical sitcoms from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. But cracks keep forming in their existence, which Wanda magics away.

Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," revealed Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, and a S.W.O.R.D. agent. She teams up with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo to figure out what's going on. Check out our WandaVision episode 4 recap and review for more details.

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch WandaVision episode 5. Plus, a little tease of the episode to get you more excited.

WandaVision episode 5 will be released Friday, Feb. 5 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 5 is directed by Matt Shakman (who is helming the entire season). The writer is unknown, as is the run time. The first four episodes were all around 30 minutes, so it's expected they will stick to the half-hour format for now.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

WandaVision episode 5 trailer

Marvel posted a sneak peek teaser for the rest of the WandaVision season. It starts with S.W.O.R.D. acting director Tyler Hayward telling his team, "We now have first-person intel from inside the Westview anomaly." That comes from Monica Rambeau, who was ejected from the bubble by Wanda for bringing up Pietro and Ultron.

There are also flashes of Vision and Wanda in Halloween costumes that mimic their looks from the comic. And the show-within-a-show moves forward into the 1980s, with Wanda and Agnes sporting big hair. The living room transforms into a set resembling the one on Family Ties (later, Wanda appears to be in a mockumentary format like Modern Family).

WandaVision will consist of nine episodes in total. Here are their release dates. All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET, on subsequent Fridays.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

WandaVision episode 2: January 15

WandaVision episode 3: January 22

WandaVision episode 4: January 29

WandaVision episode 5: February 5

WandaVision episode 6: February 12

WandaVision episode 7: February 19

WandaVision episode 8: February 26

WandaVision episode 9: March 5

WandaVision episode recaps

WandaVision episode 1: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the '50s (the tone is very Dick Van Dyke Show). They meet a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and deal with a last-minute, important dinner with the boss. But during that dinner, things go awry when the couple can't answer basic questions about their lives before moving to town. When the boss chokes on his food, Wanda commands Vision to save him. Then, everything returns to normal.

After the "credits" roll on the show-within-a-show, we see that it's been playing on a monitor with the logo for S.W.O.R.D. Comic readers will know that as the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which monitors alien activity. However, in the MCU, it stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

WandaVision episode 2: "Don't Touch That Dial

Wanda and Vision are now in the '60s (a la Bewitched) and performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision gets "drunk" after swallowing a piece of gum that tangles up his inner mechanical parts. At the magic show, he accidentally reveals his abilities, but Wanda covers them up using her own powers. At home, they see a strange beekeeper appear out of a manhole on the street. Wanda says "no" and time rewinds. Wanda is suddenly pregnant and everything turns from black and white to color.

WandaVision episode 3: "Now in Color"

Wanda and Vision are extremely colorful and wearing very '70s outfits in a setting reminiscent of The Partridge Family or Brady Bunch. The doctor makes a home visit and officially declares Wanda pregnant, so the couple starts outfitting the nursery and considering baby names. Wanda's pregnancy develops rapidly and in just a few days, she is ready to give birth. Vision runs off to find the doctor, while Geraldine helps Wanda through delivery of two boys (Tommy and Billy). But afterward, when Wanda mentions her own twin, Pietro, and Geraldine makes a reference to Ultron, Wanda expels her from the sitcom Westview. (Read the full WandaVision episode 3 recap)

WandaVision episode 4: "We Interrupt This Program"

Monica Rambeau wakes up in a hospital room to discover that her mother died while she was blipped out of existence for five years by Thanos' snap. She returns to work at S.W.O.R.D. and assigned to work with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo on a strange missing persons case. She gets sucked into the anomaly around the town of Westview. To get Monica back, Jimmy brings in Dr. Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist who figures out that Westview is broadcasting a TV signal. They watch the "WandaVision" show and identify several Westview residents as the "characters," but don't know why the phenomenon is happening. Later, Monica is ejected from Westview by Wanda. (Read the full WandaVision episode 4 recap)