Walmart Onn Android TV stick just leaked — Chromecast has a new cheap rival

Walmart appears to be working on its very first Android TV stick that is being labelled under Onn, the retailer's personal electronics and accessories brand. The news came following a recent FCC listing, originally spotted by Android TV Guide.

Judging by the images submitted to the listing, Walmart's new TV stick looks like most streaming devices. Its dongle is just a tad smaller than the remote control and plugs into your TV via an HDMI port (as is the case with any streaming stick). The main image also suggests that the upcoming Onn TV stick will come with an HDMI extension cable, a micro-USB cable and a charging block.

Although the listing indicated that the new Walmart Onn TV stick will run on Android TV 10, we're still a bit confused as to why its remote resembles that of a Google TV, possibly meaning that the device might work on the revamped version of the Google TV interface.

So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, "Onn.".That's an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo.And @Google's Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfVMarch 15, 2021 See more

By the looks of its buttons, the accompanying remote will support some of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and YouTube. We also know that the stick features an Amlogic s805Y chip, which means that this TV stick will only support full HD resolution. Therefore, it's unlikely that Walmart's new device will be able to rival premium Roku or Amazon Fire sticks, both of which offer 4K streaming support.

However, the Walmart Onn TV stock could undercut the Chromecast with Google TV, which costs $49.99 and offers 4K resolution. All-in-all, the listing suggests that Walmart doesn't necessarily want to compete with other premium-range devices, offering the most basic streaming features.

Neither the release date nor the pricing have been leaked yet, but an FCC listing usually suggests that we don't have to wait too long until it hits the shelves.

In the meantime, feel free to take a look at our guide of some of the best streaming devices.