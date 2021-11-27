Titans vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 12, odds and fantasy picks

The Titans vs Patriots live stream features a New England team that is looking to keep their win streak alive and a Tennessee team that is trying to get back on track after an embarrassing loss to the Texans. The Pats and Titans take Tannehill in this NFL live stream.

Titans vs Patriots channel, start time The Titans vs Patriots live stream Sunday (Nov. 28)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Patriots -6.5, over/under is 44.5

The Titans (8-3) are coming off a shocking 22-13 loss to the lowly Texans. The loss marked one of the worst games in the career of quarterback Ryan Tannehill who threw a career-high four interceptions. Two of Tannehill's picks came with the team driving deep into Texan territory. Tennessee has yet to lose back-to-back games this season.

The Patriots (7-4) are the hottest team in the NFL right now having won five straight and they are hoping 10 days between games doesn't cool them off. The Pats dismantled the Falcons in Atlanta in week 11's installment of Thursday Night Football, 25-0. It was the third straight game where New England's defense held their opponent to under 10 points.

With Tannehill having the struggles that he did last week, now is not a good time to face this top-ranked Patriots defense. New England sacked Matt Ryan 4 four times in their last game and forced a total of four interceptions. Over their last four games the Pats have allowed on average a microscopic 4.3 points-per-game.

How to watch Titans vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

Titans vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Titans vs Patriots live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 28)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Titans vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Patriots.

Titans vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Patriots live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs Bills live streams in Canada.

Titans vs Patriots fantasy picks and odds

Titans: Life without Derick Henry is certainty tough for Tennessee. When they lost the reigning rushing champ, the Titans signed Adrian Peterson only to release him after last week's loss. Peterson averaged just 2 yards-per-carry over his three games with the team. Running backs Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman will look to expand their roles in this offense. The two combined for 60 rushing yards last week. Need a wide receiver? Nick Westbrook-Ikhine may be the hot hand you need. He caught 7 passes last week for 107 yards

Patriots: Mac Jones' numbers till have yet to really pop this season, but running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris are each averaging over 4 yards-per-carry, while Harris has seven rushing touchdowns. New England’s defense is a fantasy owners dream as they are third in the NFL with 21 takeaways and allow the fewest points in the league with 16.1 p.p.g.

Betting: The Pats are 6.5-poiint favorites against the Titans. The over/under is 44.5