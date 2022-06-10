This new Netflix series just hit No. 3 — and it's shocking

Netflix has been churning out true crime hits at pace this year. From The Tinder Swindler to Bad Vegan, Inventing Anna to Our Father, the streaming service has become an essential subscription for genre fans, and the newest Netflix true crime series might be it's most shocking to date.

It's called Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and this four-part documentary series examines the inner working of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a denomination of Mormonism. The doc in particular focuses on a US-based sect that was ruled over by a sinister figure named Warren Jeffs.

Jeffs followers believe him to be a prophet, and under his leadership polygamy was strongly encouraged. As one interviewee puts in they were taught “the more wives and the more children you have, the higher in heaven you’ll be.” Jeffs abused his position of trust within the religious community, and the series claims at one point he had as many as 78 wives, 24 of whom were underage. The show also looks at Jeffs' arrest and conviction in 2011.

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is a highly controversial religious organization, in fact, it’s even been branded a “cult” and classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Alongside recounting Jeffs’ rise and fall, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey examines some of the unsettling tactics used by the FLDS to intimidate members. With such a shocking subject matter, it’s no wonder that the true crime series is captivating Netflix subscribers.

A quick search of social media and you’ll uncover a slew of Netflix subscribers raving about the series, as well as many people condemning the actions of the FLDS organization and Jeffs himself. One viewer on Twitter wrote they had “binged watched the whole series in one evening” while another noted the show is “disturbing as hell."

I was watching “keep sweet pray and obey” on #netflix tonight. Binged watched the whole series within one evening. I am shocked how many people and how bad people were affected by one cult leader. How many children and women were abused and how no one spoke up for so long.June 8, 2022 See more

Netflix is likely pleased with the show’s viewing figures as well. Right now Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey ranks third on the streamer’s most-watched list in the U.S. and over in the U.K. it’s doing even better sitting in second spot behind only Stranger Things season 4. The true crime doc is also enjoying a strong critical reception, it currently holds an impressive 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

If you consider yourself a true crime fan then you definitely will want to add Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey to your watchlist as soon as possible. Netflix has become the home of unmissable true crime in 2022, and it looks like the streamer has another must-watch series on its hands here. No wonder Netflix is often considered the best streaming service for true crime fanatics.