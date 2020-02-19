New 'iPhone 9' video shows off retro design

Our best look yet at the iPhone 9 (or the iPhone SE 2 ) has surfaced online in a short, hands-on video. Except with its big bezels and marvelous home Touch ID button , you might mistake it for one of its bygone iPhone predecessors.

The iPhone 9, which is rumored to launch next month , could look like a iPhone 4-iPhone SE hybrid with its squared off sides, single camera, and thick forehead and chin. That is, If this video is authentic.

YouTube account Sparrows News shared the alleged iPhone 9 video late Tuesday night in a clip that seems like it was recorded on TikTok. There’s no way to know if it’s legitimate, and considering it contradicts several renders we’ve seen we’re a bit skeptical.

The iPhone 9 is this video isn’t all retro, though. There’s no 3.5-mm headphone jack (RIP) and it’s pretty much a given that it’ll have the newest A13 processor to stay competitive with all the best Android phones .

The iPhone 9 is also expected to have a 4.7-inch screen, which is considerably smaller than the iPhone 11 ’s 6.1-inch one. Current signs point to the new budget phone being announced late March.

