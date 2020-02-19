New 'iPhone 9' video shows off retro design

Our best look yet at the iPhone 9 (or the iPhone SE 2) has surfaced online in a short, hands-on video. Except with its big bezels and marvelous home Touch ID button, you might mistake it for one of its bygone iPhone predecessors.
The iPhone 9, which is rumored to launch next month, could look like a iPhone 4-iPhone SE hybrid with its squared off sides, single camera, and thick forehead and chin. That is, If this video is authentic.
- Catch up on the latest iPhone SE 2 rumors
- iPhone 12: Release date, specs, price and leaks
- ALERT: iPhone 9 reportedly delayed due to coronavirus
YouTube account Sparrows News shared the alleged iPhone 9 video late Tuesday night in a clip that seems like it was recorded on TikTok. There’s no way to know if it’s legitimate, and considering it contradicts several renders we’ve seen we’re a bit skeptical.
The iPhone 9 is this video isn’t all retro, though. There’s no 3.5-mm headphone jack (RIP) and it’s pretty much a given that it’ll have the newest A13 processor to stay competitive with all the best Android phones.
The iPhone 9 is also expected to have a 4.7-inch screen, which is considerably smaller than the iPhone 11’s 6.1-inch one. Current signs point to the new budget phone being announced late March.
Like this?
- All the best phones for 2020