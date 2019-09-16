The OnePlus 7T Just Got Two Launch Dates

The OnePlus 7T series, the upgrade to the the OnePlus 7 phones that came out earlier this year, will debut initially at an event in India on Sept. 26 (at the same time as a launch on the US East Coast), with a second event taking place in London on Oct. 10.

That's a bit of a departure for OnePlus, which previously has announced new phones at a single event. Why it's opting for a second launch date isn't clear, but hopefully that Oct. 10 event will have something more interesting to show than just regional pricing and release dates.

The #OnePlus7T Series is coming soon. Experience our latest flagship at a launch event near you: Join us for the unveiling in India and North America on September 26.Landing in Europe on October 10. Learn more: https://t.co/uGJFVwqm5g pic.twitter.com/V3k8fWrHmMSeptember 16, 2019

OnePlus’ announcement specifically mentions a 90Hz display, one of the standout features of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Rumors indicate that the OnePlus 7T, the cheaper of the two handsets we’re expecting later this month will be getting an upgrade to 90Hz to match the flagship 7 Pro (and presumably, the upcoming 7T Pro).

While the OnePlus 7 Pro was a significant upgrade on the OnePlus 6T, and has become one of our favorite Android smartphones of 2019, the OnePlus 7 was very similar to the previous model; it also wasn't sold in the U.S. The ‘T’ edition of these phones is an intermediate upgrade to OnePlus’ existing hardware before its next full release, and provides an excellent opportunity to bring the junior member of the OnePlus lineup up to speed with its rivals.

In addition to a 90Hz display, the OnePlus 7T is expected to get a new rear camera module with three sensors similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The lenses will be reportedly be arranged in a new circular camera bump in the handset’s top center. In contrast, the 7T Pro is expected to receive only modest upgrades, including tweaked cameras and potentially higher basic RAM and storage specs.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Both the 7T and 7T Pro are expected to get bigger batteries and feature Warp Charge 30T fast-charging. They're also rumored to be in line for new CPUs in the form of the Snapdragon 855+, as well as a new version of OxygenOS, hopefully running on Android 10. If we’re particularly lucky, one of these phones might have a 5G version, based on OnePlus CEO Pete Lau’s suggestion of a second 5G compatible device launching by the end of the year.

OnePlus plans to stream both events on its YouTube channel . The Sept. 26 event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET while the India event begins at 7 p.m. IST. The Oct. 10 follow-up in London will begin at 4 p.m. BST.