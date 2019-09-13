OnePlus 7T Could Get Triple Cameras, Rapid Charging

The fall usually means an update version of OnePlus' flagship phone, with the upstart phone maker making modest improvements to the model it released earlier that year. But this time around, at least one of OnePlus' phones could be in for a bigger-than-usual update, if leaked specs prove to be accurate.

The usually dependable Twitter leaker @OnLeaks posted specs for the rumored OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro via Indian website Compareraja. And the promised specs for the OnePlus 7T sound a whole lot better than the phone it's replacing.

So... Today, I bring you #OnePlus7T and #OnePlus7TPro complete specs sheet as well as launch and availability date, on behalf of my Friends over at @compareraja -> https://t.co/7TrVeEYo7A pic.twitter.com/zEQuB3EP2GSeptember 13, 2019

As you may remember, back in May, OnePlus released two versions of its new flagship phone, with only the OnePlus 7 Pro shipping to U.S. customers. The less expensive OnePlus 7 was available elsewhere, and while it matched many of the Pro's features, it only offered two rear cameras to the triple lenses on the 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7's battery was also smaller than the power pack inside the 7 Pro and didn't charge as fast.

That's apparently going to change if the @OnLeaks specs dump is accurate. He has the OnePlus 7T getting a three camera setup — a 48-megapixel main camera joined by a 16-MP ultrawide lens and a 12-MP telephoto lens capable of a 2x optical zoom. The OnePlus 7T Pro's telephoto lens will reportedly have a smaller 8-MP sensor, but be capable of a 3x optical zoom.

The battery on the OnePlus 7T will reportedly increase to 3,800 mAh, a modest bump from the 3,700 mAh power pack currently in the OnePlus 7. More importantly, @OnLeaks says that the new phone will support OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 rapid-charging technology, meaning the 7T will charge up 20% faster than its predecessor.

The display is getting larger on the 7T, too, with the screen size increasing to 6.55 inches from 6.4 on the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7T Pro will maintain a 6.6-inch screen, and it will still have sharper resolution. But both screens will feature a 90Hz refresh rate — that feature was reserved for the Pro model the last time around.

OnePlus 7T/OnePlus 7t Pro Rumored Specs Model OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro Screen (Resolution) 6.55 inches (2400 x 1080) 6.65 (3100 x 1440) CPU Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB Rear Cameras 48MP main (f/1.6), 16MP ultra wide (f/2.2), 12MP telephoto (f/2.2) with 2x optical zoom 48MP main (f/1.6), 16MP ultra wide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom Front Camera 16MP (f/2.0) 16MP (f/2.0) Battery Size 3800 mAh with Warp Charge 30 fast charging 4085 mAh with Warp Charge 30 fast charging

As for the OnePlus 7T Pro, its biggest change, apart from a modest bump in battery size to 4,085 mAh, will be the addition of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, which promises improved graphics processing over the Snapdragon 855 found in the current OnePlus flagships. The 7T gets the Snapdragon 855+, too, so it seems like there's even less difference between the different models.

The biggest question, then, is whether the OnePlus 7T will make it to the U.S. after the OnePlus 7 did not. We're hoping it does — more choice among smartphones is always welcome, particularly given OnePlus' reputation for packing premium features into smartphones with lower price tags. (Alas, the @OnLeaks specs dump does not include any indication of how prices are changing, though the T versions of OnePlus phones tend to be $20 to $40 more than their predecessors.)

We may not have to wait long to find out if these OnePlus 7T specs are accurate. This report claims OnePlus will unveil its latest models on Oct. 10. Earlier OnePlus 7T rumors suggested a Sept. 26 release, but only in India.