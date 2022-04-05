The electric DeLorean debuts in August with new design — here's your first look

We already knew that the electric DeLorean was coming , but we didn’t know exactly when the revamped car was going to appear. That’s changed, with the DeLorean Motor Company confirming that the concept car will be getting a proper unveiling on August 18.

That means after several years of teasing a DeLorean revival, the DeLorean Motor Company has finally given us a concrete date. The DeLorean EVolved is coming, though there is still a bit of a wait before we get to see it in the flesh.

The DeLorean was, by all accounts, not a good car. The car itself was underpowered and had a reputation for poor build quality, which meant it was the only car produced by the original DeLorean Motor Company. However its design has a certain charm, and the car gained lasting popularity thanks to the Back to the Future franchise.

(Image credit: DeLorean Motor Company)

The only question we had, upon hearing news that the DeLorean was making a comeback, was how much inspiration the new car was going to take from the ‘80s model. Based on the latest teaser from the second DeLorean Motor Company, it’s going to be noticeably different.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqvApril 4, 2022 See more

Of course, there’s only so much we can tell from seeing the back corner of the car. But it’s clear that the DeLorean EVolved is going to be a lot sleeker and aerodynamic than its predecessor. And good thing, too, because the original DeLorean is unquestionably a product of the 1980s, with more angles than a geometry set.

But there are some noticeable cues from the original in the EVolved as well. The louvre-equipped rear window appears to have made a comeback, and previous teasers hinted that the iconic gullwing doors will also be along for the ride.

Italdesign, the company founded by original DeLorean designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, has confirmed its involvement, too. That hopefully means that the DeLorean EVolved will feature a design that makes it stand out from all the other EVs on the market. Though I’d personally hope that it’s a little more subtle than the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck.

But that’s about all we really know right now. Barring any more teasers from DeLorean itself, we’re going to have to wait another four months to find out exactly what the Texas-based company has in store for us.

While I’d love it if DeLorean could somehow offer 1.21 GW charging, the fact EV chargers only go up to 350kW right now means that isn't likely. But I’d happily settle for designers making the car’s external speakers play the same distinct whine Doc Brown’s time machine had.