Tesla Cybertruck price, rumored release date, interior, specs and latest news

Tesla Cybertruck: Specs Release Date: 2023 (rumored)

Price: From $39,900

Power: Quad-motor AWD

Battery range: 500+ miles

Towing capacity: 14,000+ lbs

0 to 60mph: < 2.9 seconds

Smarts: Autopilot, optional Full Self Driving option, Tesla premium connectivity,



Tesla Cybertruck is, arguably, the most unique-looking vehicle to hit the road for decades. It seems like whoever designed the car has a real vendetta against curves, and likes PS1-era graphics a little too much.

Still, Elon Musk's personal pet project offers a lot more than its bizarre angular design. Cybertruck is also set to offer all the things that makes a Tesla a Tesla. That includes minimalist design, some of the longest range on the market, and all the hi-tech features you could ask for.

In other words, even when you forget about the design, this could prove to be one of the most unique electric vehicles to hit the streets. So here's everything you need to know about the Tesla Cybertruck, which is equal parts bizarre and interesting.

Tesla Cybertruck launch window

Tesla Cybertruck may have accessories that allow the rear bed to be used for all sorts of activities (Image credit: Tesla Cybertruck)

Tesla was originally set to begin production on the Cybertruck in late 2021, but later delayed that until sometime in late 2022. However recent reports claim that it could be pushed back to early 2023, something that seems to be backed up by Tesla removing the 2022 launch window from the Cybertruck's order page.

Initial delays were pinned on the supply chain issues, which have been affecting the automotive industry en masse. Elon Musk said Tesla couldn't build enough 4680 battery cells for the Cybertruck, while the unique steel frame was said to require a brand new casting machine to be developed.

Meanwhile Tesla's has been open about its priorities, saying that it wouldn't begin Cybertruck production until the Texas gigafactory had begun production on new Model Ys. Sadly this has yet to happen, and means the Cybertruck's status remains in limbo.

Sadly we just don't know when the Cybertruck will finally arrive, and what the delays (and the revelation of a new quad-motor model) mean for the production schedule of the dual and single motor models.

Tesla Cybertruck price

Tesla recently pulled a bunch of Cybertruck information from its website, including specifications and pricing. However, we still know what Tesla used to say the truck would cost, which is a pretty good place to begin.

The single-motor Cybertruck, which is the last one expected to go into production is set to start at $39,990 — $5,000 cheaper than the cheapest Model 3. Meanwhile the dual motor model, complete with all-wheel drive, was set to cost $49,990.

The tri-motor Cybertruck, which was originally the flagship model, is set to clock in at $69,990. The newly-announced quad-motor variant's pricing is still unknown, since it never appeared on the Tesla website.

All four models will come with Basic Autopilot as standard, but the Full Self Driving option will be available for an additional fee. That package currently sells for $12,000, though we expect the Cybertruck will also be eligible for the $199-a-month FSD subscription.

However, considering Full Self Driving Autopilot's price has risen by $6,000 since July 2019, it's pretty likely that more price hikes are on the way. Elon Musk himself has said as much on more than one occasion.

The Cybertruck was also supposed to be coming to the U.K.. However Musk has said that the truck is currently being built to U.S. specifications, since trying to make it suitable for every country would be impossible. U.K. pricing and launch details are still a complete unknown.

Tesla Cybertruck design

(Image credit: Tesla)

No matter your opinion on Tesla, or its CEO, you can't deny that the Cybertruck has a striking uniqueness. Musk himself has even tweeted about how he believes this is why people find the truck so appealing.

To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.July 15, 2021 See more

There's a bit of hyperbole there, since the Cybertruck looks very much like a '90s vision of the future. Still he's not wrong that the truck looks unlike anything else the automotive industry is working on.

One important thing to remember about the Cybertruck, is that the design we've seen so far isn't quite what will roll off the production line. Musk has confirmed that the truck will come with side mirrors, something required by law in the United States and several other countries.

However Musk has claimed that those mirrors are designed to be easy to remove. Laws on the legality of driving without side mirrors vary from state to state, so prospective Cybertruck buyers might want to check up on that ahead of time.

The Cybertruck has also been spotted with a gargantuan windshield wiper, with only a single blade for the entire front of the truck. Considering the windshield's size, it's surprising that Tesla is opting for a single blade during the testing phases. However Musk confirmed that this particular bit of design is not final.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Being the cool non-conformist vehicle that it is, the Cybertruck will also be taking a different stance on the materials it uses. Its key selling point will be the steel exoskeleton, which Tesla claims is made of 30x cold-rolled stainless steel — allegedly the hardest thing Tesla could find.

Musk was bragging about that strength a lot when the Cybertruck was first announced, even showcasing how it fared against a sledgehammer and 9mm handgun rounds. However the glass wasn't quite so strong, and ended up smashing when hit with a metal ball.

It's also worth noting that the truck appears to be available in coloring other than the standard metallic silver. We know this tanks to a former SRE Aerodynamic Engineer posting a picture of himself at Tesla (via Reddit), with a matte black Cybertruck in the background.

Tesla Cybertruck interior

(Image credit: Tesla)

We haven't seen a huge amount of stuff on the inside of the Cybertruck. But early previews show that the interior would be sticking to the Tesla formula we've seen in other cars — particularly the particularly-spacious Model X.

However everything is a lot more angular, befitting a vehicle with as many straight edges as the Cybertruck.

There's room for up to six people, and the steering wheel is the same butterfly yoke design we've seen in the latest Model S and Model X cars. The dash is as minimalist as any other Tesla, albeit with a marble-effect instead of something more traditional.

The infotainment screen takes center stage, naturally, and like the Model 3 and Model Y is looks like this screen will be the only thing displaying any information. Honestly the lack of a gauge cluster behind the steering wheel was one of my biggest gripes with the Tesla Model 3, and it's a trend we hope dies pretty soon.

Tesla Cybertruck battery and range

We know for a fact that Tesla is set to include the new 4680 battery cells in the Cybertruck. Musk himself admitted that the truck's delay is, in part, caused by the automaker's inability to make enough cells cost-effectively.

The 4680 batteries are a marvel of engineering, with Tesla promising that the spiral design offers 16% more range and six times the power of its existing battery cells. The cells are also supposed to cost less to produce, and those savings can be passed on in the final cost of the truck.

Considering that EVs are generally pretty expensive compared to gasoline-powered cars, this would be a big win. Especially if Tesla is serious about launching a $25,000 car next year.

Tesla Cybertruck range

(Image credit: Tesla)

Like many cars, the range of the Cybertruck is going to vary based on the model you end up buying. Tesla previously confirmed that the single motor model will offer 250 miles of range — the bare minimum Elon Musk claims he will let Tesla offer.

Meanwhile upgrading to the dual motor model ups that range to 300 miles, which is a more impressive-sounding figure. The tri-motor model is also expected to offer over 500 miles of range on a single charge, which is absolutely ludicrous.

However this figure was announced before Musk cancelled the Model S Plaid, declaring that the car's 500+ miles of estimated range was too much. So it's unclear what this means for the Cybertruck.

Unfortunately the quad-motor model's range is a completely unknown, and since the extra motor requires more energy we're not entirely sure whether it will be more or less than the tri-motor model is supposed to offer.

Tesla Cybertruck performance

(Image credit: Tesla)

According to tesla the single-motor Cybertruck can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 6.5 seconds. That's pretty sluggish by Tesla standard, but this is a truck and their bulk typically stops any super-fast acceleration.

Though this makes performance of the higher-end models that bit more impressive. The dual motor Cybertruck can make it to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, while the tri-motor model can do it in 2.9 seconds. That's amazingly quick for such a large vehicle, and is likely to give some other, less bulky electric cars, a run for their money.

Plus, being a truck, the Cybertruck will be able to tow 7,500 lbs with a single motor, 10,000 lbs with two, and 14,000 lbs on the tri-motor model.

We have no details for the quad-motor variant at all, though we expect that extra motor may be put to use with additional acceleration and towing capacity.

However the Cybertruck is set to come with rear-wheel steering, similar to the GMC Hummer EV's 'crab mode' and lets the Cybertruck drive diagonally to get out of tight spots. We expect the wuad-mot0or model to excel at this, since each wheel will have its own motor to provide momentum

Tesla Cybertruck outlook

(Image credit: Tesla)

The Cybertruck has the potential to be a very big deal in the world of electric trucks, which is down to the fact Tesla holds so much sway over the market. While it's funky design may be off-putting to some, it's the kind of things that is likely to appeal to people who want to be able to stand out - whether they already drive a truck or not.

However the constant delays do not bode well for the Cybertruck's chances. The electric truck industry has already started heating up, with the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV already hitting the streets, and the Ford F-150 Lightning coming very soon.

One could argue that they don't have the same sway as Tesla, especially where range and technology are concerned. But the longer people have to wait for the Tesla Cybertruck, the more time the competition has chance to close the gap.

More: Tesla Model 3 review: Is Tesla's cheapest car the right choice?