Super Bowl commercials 2021 — the best (and worst) so far

Contrary to popular belief, the best Super Bowl commercials can be seen without turning on the big game. Yes, if you're the kind who is thinking about skipping the Super Bowl 2021 live stream this year, know you can see all the Super Bowl ads without even finding CBS.

Proving our point, many of the best Super Bowl ads have already hit the internet. The early winner out of the gate stars Michael B. Jordan as a hunky version of Amazon's Alexa, while Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are on his tail thanks to a retooled version of Shaggy's hit song.

1. Michael B. Jordan is Alexa's Body

Imagines a world where the smouldering Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) is the latest Alexa-powered smart speaker. It all takes place when a designer is admiring the sleek new design of the Amazon Echo (4th gen), and before she can finish the sentence "I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be... inside," inspiration strikes. Specifically, she sees a bus drive by with a sign for Jordan's new Prime Video series Without Remorse. And that's when her imagination runs wild with a new Alexa speaker that looks fit challenge for the throne of Wakanda.

2. Cheetos feat. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy

Yes, we're having throwback Thursday on Super Bowl Sunday. What starts out as a cute celebrity couple dispute over leaving neon orange crumbs everywhere turns into a micro music video. Yes, they got Shaggy to perform a rewritten version of his song "It Wasn't Me" from back in 2000, and this time he's speedily waxing poetic about Cheeto dust.

3. Squarespace: 5 to 9 by Dolly Parton

Because it seems like you need to work two jobs to get everything you need, Squarespace contracted the legendary Dolly Parton to take a break from funding Covid-19 vaccine studies and put a new spin on her classic "9 to 5." This time, we've got a little tribute to the entrepreneurial energy, where people are creating a neat-looking website for their side-hustle. We're not sure the "5 to 9" rewording was necessary, but maybe that was cheaper for Squarespace than licensing the original song.

4. Tide says "wash the Jason Alexander hoodie"

A photo can say a thousand words, but a dirty sweatshirt bearing the Seinfeld star's face mostly gives you one long extended scream. As the Joey Scarbury song "Believe It or Not" plays in the background, we meet a teen who refused to clean his hoodie. And that garment is showing how upset it is, as it jumps from one exasperated photo of Jason Alexander to another.

5. Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial that isn't

Anheuser-Busch is notably not spending the money for Super Bowl ad time this year. Instead, the company made this ad about how the country is trying to work together to stop Covid-19. Instead of playing this ad during the big game, Anheuser-Busch is taking money from its ad budget and putting it towards "COVID-19 vaccines awareness and education."

6. Pringles asks "where is everyone?"

These days, we're all wondering where everyone's going to come back. The astronauts at the start of this Pringles commercial have a different question: "where is everyone?" And in this ad, it's revealed the world is too busy stacking their snacks. That's right, the quest to find more combinations of Pringles is enough to keep NASA (or its non-union equivalent) from paying attention to the latest crew returning home.

7. Scotts & Miracle-Gro make us cringe with Travolta

In a moment of intentional cringe, we've got John Travolta dad-dancing it up in this blink-and-you-miss-them ad packed full of celebrities. From Martha Stewart to Leslie David Baker (Stanley from The Office), Scotts & Miracle-Gro have teamed up to get a bunch of stars to get your attention for their contest. In the ad, the younger Travolta (Ella) tries to show her dad how to do a TikTok dance, and Baker is not exactly thrilled.