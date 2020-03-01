Trending

Stunning iPhone 12 foldable design blows away the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

By

A new iPhone 12 concept video runs circles around Samsung's foldable

iPhone 12 concept video
(Image credit: bad.not.bad via Instagram)

If I were Apple, I would hire this designer right away. What you see here is a concept iPhone 12 that shows what Apple's flagship could look like if the company decided to make a foldable version.

And it looks like a lot of people like this vision of the future, because the Instagram clip from bad.not.bad has nearly 1 million videos on Instagram. Yes, it's not real, but there's two things here that put the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to shame that Apple should really try to adopt. Check out the video below...

The biggest difference between this iPhone 12 concept and the Galaxy Z Flip is the external display. The Z Flip makes due with a puny 1-inch OLED panel, while this iPhone 12 design gives you a much bigger area for interacting with apps when the phone is closed.

My vision of iPhone 12 Flip📱 Iskander Utebayev

A photo posted by @bat.not.bad on Feb 26, 2020 at 12:24pm PST

The Galaxy Z Flip's external display is pretty much limited to notifications and showing the time, and while you can use the panel for taking selfies it's too cramped of a space to pull it off with any accuracy when framing your shots.

The Motorola Razr has a larger 2.7-inch QuickView external display that lets you check notifications, change music tracks, make payments and even use Google Assistant, but you can't run full apps on it. 

Foldable iPhone with automated hinge?

The other really cool part about this iPhone 12 design is the way the hinge operates. Swiping up on the left side of the display automatically unfolds the phone, so you don't have to worry about using two hands to reveal the larger display. It's hard to tell from the video, but it looks like you just push the phone closed gently and it snaps shut.

It was just a few days ago that we learned that Apple could be less than a year away from releasing its first foldable phone. The source was a glass expert with supposed knowledge of Corning's plans, the company that makes Gorilla Glass. 

There is other evidence that Apple is working on a foldable phone. Apple has been rewarded a patent for a three-part folding iPhone, and another for patent for heating the flexible display so it’s less brittle when used in cold environments.

There's no telling if Apple will head in this direction with the iPhone 12 or (more likely) an iPhone 13, but this is a fascinating look at what could be.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • monk1979 02 March 2020 11:57
    The headline and article are very misleading. You’re criticising the samsung phone based on a clip of what really is fiction. I could draw a fancy futuristic phone and similarly you’d have a new headline, saying how how bad current phones are, and xyz company are going to blow away the competition when holographic etc displays come out.
    I won’t be using tomsguide again unless I’m looking for puff pieces to pass the time.
  • MatuZomi 02 March 2020 13:54
    Exactly. This article is so stupid.
  • MatuZomi 02 March 2020 13:57
    I registered just to be able to write a comment here and will never bother again. This article writer is extremely stupid.
  • stevencsv2020 02 March 2020 15:09
    I just wasted time reading frustrations from another Apple fanboy who is supposed to be editor-in-chief and reviewer of technology gadgets etc. It must hurt very bad when Apple can't deliver and playing catch up the past years...
  • JohnnyMcDong 02 March 2020 16:05
    I didn't want to subdue this article to a one word immature reaction, but this article is truly retarded.
  • poagie 02 March 2020 18:01
    WOA... A design with absolutely no regard for the technology that would be required to build it. SOOOO stunning and helpful and absolutely not click bait at all.
  • DJS74 02 March 2020 19:08
    In other headlines "Unicorns blow away regular horses...."
  • larry9 02 March 2020 21:44
    My estimation of Tom's Guide just sunk after I read this baloney. Comparing a wet dream to an actual shipping product is idiotic. The author should be shown the door.
  • Baloothebear900 02 March 2020 21:53
    Like others here, I created an account just to say how daft the author is for saying this. It’s the kind of daftness that other daftnesses aspire to be. Nonsense.
  • JosephC96 03 March 2020 00:23
    This article is so wrong and pure lack of intelligence. Not the first time I read brain failures but this one is the worst and it's coming from Tom's guide, good to know for the next time I see an article about tech from you. Just made an account because was too much, too wrong to ignore.
