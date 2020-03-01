Stunning iPhone 12 foldable design blows away the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

If I were Apple, I would hire this designer right away. What you see here is a concept iPhone 12 that shows what Apple's flagship could look like if the company decided to make a foldable version.

And it looks like a lot of people like this vision of the future, because the Instagram clip from bad.not.bad has nearly 1 million videos on Instagram. Yes, it's not real, but there's two things here that put the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to shame that Apple should really try to adopt. Check out the video below...

The biggest difference between this iPhone 12 concept and the Galaxy Z Flip is the external display. The Z Flip makes due with a puny 1-inch OLED panel, while this iPhone 12 design gives you a much bigger area for interacting with apps when the phone is closed.

The Galaxy Z Flip's external display is pretty much limited to notifications and showing the time, and while you can use the panel for taking selfies it's too cramped of a space to pull it off with any accuracy when framing your shots.

The Motorola Razr has a larger 2.7-inch QuickView external display that lets you check notifications, change music tracks, make payments and even use Google Assistant, but you can't run full apps on it.

Foldable iPhone with automated hinge?

The other really cool part about this iPhone 12 design is the way the hinge operates. Swiping up on the left side of the display automatically unfolds the phone, so you don't have to worry about using two hands to reveal the larger display. It's hard to tell from the video, but it looks like you just push the phone closed gently and it snaps shut.

It was just a few days ago that we learned that Apple could be less than a year away from releasing its first foldable phone. The source was a glass expert with supposed knowledge of Corning's plans, the company that makes Gorilla Glass.

There is other evidence that Apple is working on a foldable phone. Apple has been rewarded a patent for a three-part folding iPhone, and another for patent for heating the flexible display so it’s less brittle when used in cold environments.

There's no telling if Apple will head in this direction with the iPhone 12 or (more likely) an iPhone 13, but this is a fascinating look at what could be.

