Spider-Man: No Way Home suits revealed in new toys

We’ve gotten our first (sort of) real glimpse at Spider-Man: No Way Home today. Not because of a trailer, which we still need, but thanks to a bunch of tie-in toys being announced.

In fact, not only have these toys given us a glimpse of what might happen in the movie, it’s also revealed a number of new looks for the web head. And it looks like he’ll be getting a bunch of stylish makeovers again. Possible Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead!

The first possible leaks came in the form of three new Lego sets, already for set for order at Amazon. These sets not only reveal two of Spidey’s new outfits, but may also confirm characters appearing in the movie.

(Image credit: Marvel/Lego)

The most notable is ‘Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop’ ($40) featuring both Dr Strange and Wong - each complete with their own new outfits. The appearance of the Sanctum Sanctorum was already teased in the early Spider-Man 3 press photos, and while we knew that Strange was set to appear in the new movie (and Wong would likely follow-suit), what's interesting is Spider-Man’s new costume.

(Image credit: Marvel/Lego)

The figure itself is black and red, with gold accents, and looks like a merger between the upgraded suit from the end of Far From Home, and the Iron Spider suit that debuted in Avengers: Infinity War. The artwork on the upper right corner of the box looks similar, though it evokes the ‘Advanced Suit’ from the Spider-Man PS4 game more than any previous MCU costume.

(Image credit: Marvel/Lego)

Also coming is the Lego set for 4 and up dubbed ‘Spider-Man vs Mysterio’s Drone Attack' ($20). But despite No Way Home branding, this seems to be a scene from Far From Home, since it features Mysterio, Nick Fury, and Spider-Man’s black upgraded suit — the first time this suit has been available in Lego minifigure form. Will Spider-Man: No Way Home return to the sets of Far From Home?

Also, Samuel L Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal haven’t been confirmed to appear in the movie. These would be the least surprising special guest appearances, given all the rumors of returning Spider-Man actors from past movies. Especially, you know, since it was Mysterio who first said the word “Multiverse” in Spider-Man: Far From Home (even if he was lying at the time).

(Image credit: Marvel/Lego)

Finally we have Spider-Man’s Drone Duel ($20) which features none other than Spidey’s first MCU supervillain The Vulture. And Spider-Man himself, wearing as black and gold suit that fires out golden webs.

While Vulture’s presence in the movie hasn’t been confirmed (though practically every previous Spider-Man villain is rumored to come back), it’s worth pointing out that Lego sets have a horrendously poor history of alleged spoilers. Remember how several pre-release tie-in sets feature scenes or scenarios that were never expected to be in the moviem, such as Iron Man 3’s Mandarin set.

However, other merchandise reveals suggest that the two black and gold suits will still appear in the movie in some form.

(Image credit: Marvel/Funko)

In fact the red, black, and gold suit may have some sort of mystical enhancements, if Funko Pops are anything to go by. This Spider-Man: No Way Home figure features the so-called Integrated Suit, and you can see that Spider-Man has some sort of mystical symbol on his web launcher. Perhaps suggesting that his web-shooters will be getting an upgrade from his new friend Strange (or Wong).

(Image credit: Marvel/Hasbro)

Another toy shows it with the same arms as the Iron Spider suit, and the interchangeable chest piece suggests that the new suit really is a merger of the upgraded and Iron Spider suits. Perhaps the Stark nanotech melts into the upgraded suit when not in use, and gives the suit its gold coloring.

(Image credit: Marvel/Funko)

The black and gold suit is literally referred to as ‘black and gold suit’, though the Marvel Legends figure also features red coloring on Spidey’s forearms and fingers, which is… interesting.

(Image credit: Marvel/Hasbro)

Several toys feature golden webbing too, so it’s not clear what the deal is there.

(Image credit: Marvel/Hasbro)

Oh and J. Jonah Jameson is getting a Marvel Legends figure as well, based on the likeness of J.K. Simmons during Far From Home’s post-credits scene.