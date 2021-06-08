Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 battery size possibly revealed

It seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 not see a major increase in battery life if new leaks are to be believed.

Per leaks reported by 91mobiles, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will have the same battery as last year's model. Unless Samsung and Google can come up with major software optimizations in the upcoming version of Wear OS, then it will likely have a similar battery life.

The new info comes to us by 91mobiles, which spotted the listing information of the SM-R860 and SM-R865F models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — both of which have now been certified by the Finnish testing agency, SGS Fimko.

The certification reveals that the smaller variant of the new wearable will ship with a 247mAh battery and 5W charging. On paper, this is the same capacity as the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3's battery. Any significant change in battery capacity in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, then, doesn't appear to be on the cards for now.

A closer look at the certification suggests the smaller variant of Samsung's newest wearable will either be 41mm again or 42mm, with the larger model boasting a 340mAh battery and shipping in either 45mm or 46mm.

Earlier reports had tipped that Samsung would drop its Tizen OS in favor of a Galaxy Watch 4 running on Google's WearOS. However, it now appears most probable that Samsung will opt for a Tizen/Wear OS hybrid operating system, plus a new 5nm processor. Both of these factors will impact battery life in an unknown way as of yet.

While these new details come from certifications that tend to be pretty accurate, we'd also caveat that by saying that the Galaxy Watch 4 has had its fair share of misinformation in the lead-up to its launch, especially around the OS it'll run on. That launch should come before the end of June, and we'll hopefully have a firmer grasp on what exactly the battery will be before then.

