Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus leak reveals massive battery to take on iPad Pro

While the stars of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event are likely to be the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, there’s something else that could steal the spotlight: the Galaxy Tab S7 . And while we previously were only certain that a regular 11-inch tablet would emerge, a rumor of a 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has now all but been confirmed.

The confirmation comes via certifications for both TUV Rheinland and Safety Korea, uncovered by leaker Venkatesh Babu . As you can see below, both listings mention a large 9,800mAh rated battery with a typical capacity of 10,090mAh.

And no, this isn’t just the Galaxy Tab S7 with an unexpectedly large battery. That’s already been confirmed at 7,760mAh via another listing .

So, what does that mean in practice? A very long battery life, at least potentially. For comparison’s sake, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 has a battery of 9,720mAh and lasted over ten hours in our battery test. True, Android devices consume battery at a different rate to iOS-based ones, but either way it would be pretty surprising if this was a tablet you’d need to constantly top up.

While the picture at the top of the page may look a little familiar, it’s actually a mock up of the Plus model via OnLeaks and Pigtou . It just happens to look virtually identical to the regular Tab S7 mockup because, well, the two are going to basically look the same, just with different dimensions: 285mm x 185mm x 5.7mm for the Tab S7 Plus, or 253.7mm x 165.3mm x 6.3mm for the vanilla version.

The similarities aren’t just skin deep, either. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus isn’t likely to be a big advance on the regular Tab S7 – just a version with a larger screen and battery to match. That means that both are set to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity and 120Hz refresh rates on their screens. And then there’s the S Pen, of course: Samsung’s neat little pressure-sensitive stylus will be bundled in the box – a big advantage over the Apple Pencil which has to be bought separately at a cost of $129 a pop.