Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leak reveals a welcome upgrade — and an annoying change

A new set of leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 images show one really smart change , but also reveal a tweaked feature that might feel like a mistake (unless you're using a case).

The new assets leaked by Onleaks (from a French tech site and case maker Pigtou) are surprisingly in depth, and look like the real thing. The leaked tablet looks very similar to the Galaxy Tab S6, a super thin slate with bezels that are as slim as the iPad Pro series. That gives the Tab S7 a strong chance of landing a high spot on our best tablets list.

In the below photo, you'll see that the webcam/selfie camera has moved from the narrower side to the wider bezel. This is a huge boon for everyone, since we all do video calls now — and most tablet stands put the slate in a horizontal position, like a laptop.

Having the webcam on the left side of your screen makes for awkward video calls, which I learn every time I watch movies with friends over Zoom on the iPad Pro 2020. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which we love, has the same camera position.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Pigtou)

But as our sister site Tech Radar points out, the Tab S7 render photos appear to show a larger camera bump than the Tab S6 had. If true, this is pretty annoying, as it'll be harder to lay flat.

This isn't a huge problem for phones, because most of us have phone cases that even out their back side. But tablets don't typically require cases, unless you're giving a Fire tablet to a kid.

Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pigtou_ -> https://t.co/4I0pFuDhwb pic.twitter.com/TEQE7aaodqJune 11, 2020

Recently, we've seen an upgraded Galaxy Tab S7 Plus version practically confirmed by the Bluetooth certification website. The slate is also expected to pack 5G connectivity. We expect the Tab S7 to get officially unveiled in August, as Samsung is rumored to be holding a major Unpacked event to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.