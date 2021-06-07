Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is getting a 60 fps ray-tracing mode at launch

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart players are in for a visual treat on the game's launch day, so long as they remember to download the Day 1 patch.

Just like Spider-Man: Miles Morales before it, the title will offer Performance Mode and Performance RT Mode — and both will be available on day one. Insomniac teased the incoming modes on Twitter, and gave fans a sneak peek at Rivet — the female Lombax — rail-grinding her way through one of the levels of the upcoming game.

"Players who update [Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes. Enjoy a sneak peek at 60 fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled!" the studio tweeted.

Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes. Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled! pic.twitter.com/85ecP4LDZlJune 5, 2021 See more

In case you're not sure what the difference is, when Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released, PS5 players could opt between the 60 frames per second Performance Mode, or enjoy ray tracing in Fidelity Mode but with the framerate reduced to 30 fps. Insomniac later rolled out an update that gave PS5 players the option to enjoy 60 fps and ray tracing, called Performance RT Mode.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart joins Returnal as one of a handful of PS5 exclusive titles and is set to take full advantage of the new console's hardware, including the DualSense controller. The game is out this week, so if you want to swot up on the heroic duo before then, be sure to swing by our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart primer before June 11.

