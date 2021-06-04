Battlefield 6 gameplay screenshots have been leaked just ahead of the war-centric game’s reveal next week, seemingly confirming the rumors of a near-future setting.

While Battlefield 6 will be revealed on June 9 as part of E3 2021, these screenshots were shared online on Imgur, supposedly taken from a behind-closed-doors preview event, according to VGC. The selection of screenshots show off a skyscraper-ridden urban environment, aerial action above an imminent sandstorm, and an altercation between an assault rifle-wielding soldier and an attack helicopter.

While these aren't the most clear screenshots, they do hammer home that Battlefield 6 will be casting off the World War setting of the previous two games and will be back in the modern world.

(Image credit: Imgur)

Or specifically, Battlefield 6 will take place in the near-future, going by what looks like a HUD that has a whiff of future augmented reality about it.

Plus, one of the flying machines in the screenshot looks like it's got aviation tech that doesn't currently exist, unless the U.S. Army really has been busy at Area 51.

(Image credit: Imgur)

Aside from that, the game looks rather like it follows in the footsteps of previous Battlefield games, seeming to offer a range of on-foot and vehicular combat across large maps.

(Image credit: Imgur)

It’s difficult to tell how nice the game looks from these screenshots, but Battlefield 6 will apparently be a cross-generation title, and the graphics on display here do look like they’d run fine on an Xbox One and PS4, as well as an Xbox Series X and PS5.

However, we’ve not got long to wait until the official reveal of Battlefield 6, so we’ll soon get a look at what the game will have to offer on the next-gen consoles, as well as the latest PC hardware. We’re only hoping that it has a good few of the 7 things we want from Battlefield 6, so that we have a promising first-person war game to play in the second half of the year.