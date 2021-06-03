The Future Games Show is coming for E3 2021 — watch live on June 13

The Future Games Show is back to bring you all the best gaming news, trailers, showcases and unseen games from E3 2021 and its surrounding gaming events.

Run by our sibling site GameRadar+ and hosted by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, of The Last of Us 2 fame, the Summer Showcase will be broadcast on Sunday, June 13 at 4 p.m. PDT and 7 p.m. EDT, and at midnight on June 14 in the U.K. And this year’s Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK is expected to be a big one, with more than 40 games from the likes of Sega, Team17 and Private Division set to get a showcase.

For gaming fans, June 13 will be a date to put in your calendar as the Future Games Show Summer Showcase also takes place just after the PC Gamer Presents PC Gaming Show Powered by Intel. Our colleagues over at PC Gamer have a show that’s set to be packed with trailers, game announcements, interviews and more, hosted by Sean “Day9" Plott, Frankie Ward and Mica Burton.

The Summer Showcase is the second Future Games Show, following on from March’s Spring Showcase. But it won’t be the last of 2021, as there’ll also be showcases in August and November.

Across these events, we’re hoping to see more game footage from the likes of Battlefield 6, Horizon Forbidden West, Fable 4, Starfield, and maybe even God of War 2 and The Elder Scrolls 6.

How to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase

(Image credit: Future)

You can tune into the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 13 via the video embedded below.

The show will also be steamed live on YouTube, where you can set reminders to be alerted when the showcase kicks off.

And you can also follow all the announcements and action live on Twitch, or over on Facebook, Twitter and GamesRadar. Also, make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide, as we’ll be keeping track of the biggest gaming announcements from the Future Games Show Summer Showcase and E3 2021.